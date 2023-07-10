The Global Cold Plasma Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1,790.8 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.42% during the forecast period

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cold Plasma Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474283/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable technologies, growing emphasis on improving product quality and performance of cold plasma technology, and rising need for efficient surface treatment and cleaning solutions.



The cold plasma market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Polymer and plastic industry

• Electronics and semiconductors industry

• Food and agriculture industry

• Textile industry

• Medical industry



By Type

• Atmospheric cold plasma

• Low-pressure cold plasma



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing demand for miniaturization and portability of cold plasma equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the cold plasma market growth during the next few years. Also, integration with industry 4.0 technologies and the increasing prevalence of multi-functional cold plasma systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cold plasma market vendors that include AcXys Technologies, Adtec RF, Advanced Plasma Solutions, Apyx Medical Corp., CINOGY System GmbH, Coating Plasma Innovation, Enercon Industries Corp., Europlasma NV, Ferrarini and Benelli Srl, Henniker Scientific Ltd., MPG SA, Neoplas GmbH, Nordson Corp., PlasmaLeap Pty. Ltd., Plasmatreat GmbH, Tantec AS, TDK Corp., Terraplasma GmbH, UNIQAIR Technologies Ltd., and US Medical Innovations LLC. Also, the cold plasma market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

