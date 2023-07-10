Active Wound Care Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Active wound care solutions, including silver and alginates, can remove excess fluids and prevent wound infections. These goods contain growth factors, commonly known as hormone-like compounds. Additionally, skin grafts and biomaterials are utilized to repair and close more extensive wounds that cannot close on their own. Innovative active wound care products are introduced to benefit patients with wound-related conditions, such as ulcers and diabetes. A rise in diseases with lengthy healing times necessitates innovative wound care technologies for improved treatment.
Technology Advancements, Aging Population, and the Growing Need for Chronic Wound Treatment Drives the Global Market
Active wound care product demand is rising due to several factors, including benefits like shorter hospital stays, which help lower the overall cost of surgical healthcare and a growing need for products that enhance therapeutic outcomes. Additionally, an increase in unmet needs may have been influenced by the rising economic burden of chronic wounds, the prolonged duration of treatment, and the inadequacy of wound dressings and devices in treating chronic wounds. The main market drivers are technology advancements, an aging population, issues related to inadequate traditional wound healing techniques, government initiatives, and the pressing need for quicker and safer chronic wound care. There is significant demand due to the increased financial burden of chronic wounds, which includes direct and indirect therapy costs as well as the prolonged duration of treatment and ineffectiveness of wound dressings and devices in treating chronic wounds.
Growing Understanding of Adequate Wound Care Management Creates Tremendous Opportunities
The growing knowledge of adequate wound care management and rising potential in the developing economies will give additional growth prospects for the active wound care industry. This will raise demand for creative active wound care therapy alternatives and excellent treatment outcomes for patients with chronic wounds. It is well known and supported by scientific research to treat both acute and chronic wounds with advanced growth factors and biological skin substitutes.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size by 2030
|USD 1.68 billion
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 1.12 billion
|CAGR
|4.6%
|Historical Data
|2019-2020
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Products, Applications, End-User
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|Smith & Nephew; MiMedx; Tissue Regenix; Organogenesis Inc.; Acell Inc.; Integra Life Sciences; Solsys Medical; Osiris Therapeutics Inc.; Cytori Therapeutics Inc.; Human BioSciences; Wright Medical Group N.V.
|Key Market Opportunities
|Growing Understanding of Adequate Wound Care Management
|Key Market Drivers
|Technology Advancements, Aging Population, and the Growing Need for Chronic Wound Treatment
Regional Analysis
North America is the largest global active wound care market shareholder and is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Due to the increasing occurrence of wounds, the rising economic cost burden, and the government's efforts to shorten the overall treatment period, there is a growing demand for innovative treatment solutions. Asia-Pacific's active wound care market is projected to experience the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- The global active wound care market size was valued at USD 1.12 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 1.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
- Based on product, the market is segmented into biomaterials, skin substitutes, and growth factors. The biomaterials segment dominates the market due to rapid technological breakthroughs, including biomaterials for wound healing therapies.
- Based on application, the market is segmented into chronic and acute wounds. The chronic wounds segment dominates the market during the forecast period.
- North America is the largest global wound care market shareholder and is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period.
Competitors in Active Wound Care Market
- Smith & Nephew
- MiMedx
- Tissue Regenix
- Organogenesis Inc.
- Acell Inc.
- Integra Life Sciences
- Solsys Medical
- Osiris Therapeutics Inc.
- Cytori Therapeutics Inc.
- Human BioSciences
- Wright Medical Group N.V.
Segmentation of Active Wound Care Market
By Product
- Biomaterials
- Skin-substitutes
- Growth Factors
By Applications
- Chronic Wounds
- Acute Wounds
By End-User
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Home Healthcare
By Regional
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
Recent Development
- June 2022- Smith+Nephew announces new UK R&D and manufacturing facility for Advanced Wound Management with USD 100m+ investment near Hull.
- May 2022- MIMEDX Receives a USD 4.6 Million Award from the Department of Defense to Advance the Treatment of Combat Casualty Wounds and Burns.
- April 2022- Organogenesis Showcases Latest Advanced Wound Care Innovations and Research at SAWC Spring 2022 Conference.
- June 2022- Smith+Nephew shares new research that estimates 3.5 billion hours of nurse time could be released by 2030 through shared wound care and the use of long-wear advanced foam dressings.
News Media
Global Acute Wound Care Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 4.29%
Global Advanced Wound Dressing Market Worth USD 11.9 billion By 2030 | CAGR of 6.02%
Global Advanced Wound Dressing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.02% by 2030
Have a Look at the Related Research Report
Wound Care Market: Information by Product (Advanced Wound Dressing, Surgical Wound Care), Application (Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Acute Wound Care Market: Information by Product (Advanced Wound Dressing, Surgical Wound Care), Application (Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds), End-User, and Region — Forecast till 2030
Asia Pacific Advanced Wound Dressing Market Share to Register CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030
Silver Wound Dressing Market: Information by Product (Traditional, Advanced), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare), and Region—Forecast Till 2031
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market: Information by Product (Conventional NPWT Devices, Single-use NPWT Devices), Application (Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds), End-User (Hospitals and Clinics), and Region—Forecast till 2031
Europe Advanced Wound Dressing Market Share to Hit USD 2,700 Million by 2030 by 2030, at CAGR of 4%
