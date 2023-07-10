SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCQB:SMKG) Banking "BaaS", Cross-Border Payments and Paytech "PPaaS" - Platforms as a Service Industries Heating Up

NEW YORK, NY, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG), a boutique fintech and paytech company offering a robust suite of platforms as a service firm, has announced that the industry is turning around after facing challenges and heating up in banking, payments tech and cross-border payments. The move to digitally ready platforms loaded with features and utilities that provide business intelligent processes, embedded paytech, blockchain protocols, embedded AI and cater to multi-tenant ecosystems is a key strategy – this is SMKG’s arena.



The key to all this will be interoperability and scalability. The company delivers its technology through white-label licensing, which also includes participation in fees for account activations, recurring transactions and for clients that require banking, FX and card processing domestically or internationally – the company participates in underwriting through financial partners earning fees from FX and processing of MDR. There is also important revenues modeling arising from blockchain and CBDC interoperability, and processing these new payment utilities and protocols embedded with the company's platforms is definitely important.

Massimo Barone, Founder and CEO SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. stated, “We are seeing a great trend resurging in the banking and payment industries combined that want digital innovation for a new experience in automation. The tailwinds and recent news indicate that core service and paytech platforms are key with major players that are taking notice. This is our sweet spot, as it shines tremendous light on SMKG as we have invested significant capital, time and resources into development of our platforms as a service models for the banking and payments industry- this includes training our channel partners and resellers to deliver our products with highly skilled teams.

“Furthermore, our excitement into the AI sector came early as we made great strides in developing a Chatbot AI with CRM from an acquisition in 2021 that supports the banking and payments industry through intelligent processes and task automation. We are heading into the banking industry specifically with our channel partners and our resources, skilled team and platforms as a service model is a winning formula for small and midsize banks and credit unions.”

Industry Related News:

BIS: 93% of Central Banks Working on Digital Currencies

BY PYMNTS | JULY 10, 2023

Source link: BIS: 93% of Central Banks Working on Digital Currencies (pymnts.com)

Visa to Acquire Core Banking Platform Pismo for $1 Billion

Source link: Consumer Sentiment May Be Up, But It’s Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels (pymnts.com)

About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG):

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry multi-tenant E-commerce, cloud and mobility applications delivering white-label solutions to the global paytech and fintech markets. SMKG is a boutique technology company, providing business intelligence, commerce strategies and digital transformation with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises and retail E-wallets offering cross-border payments, blockchain protocols, crypto issuing, Chatbot AI, NFT minting, tokenization, digital ID-eKYC, digital automation strategies with option for “license to own” marketplace applications.



For more info visit https://www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com

or visit our business applications marketplace at https://www.emphasispay.com



SmartCard's common stock is currently listed on the OTCQB under the symbol "SMKG". The shares of common stock covered by the registration statement were previously issued by SmartCard and are being registered to fulfil SmartCard's registration rights obligations to certain stockholders.

The registration statement, while effective, permits resale of the securities covered by the registration statement, subject to the satisfaction by the seller of the securities with the prospectus delivery requirements of the Securities Act of 1933.

The offering of the securities covered by the registration statement may only be made by means of a prospectus. The registration statement and prospectus may be accessed through the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov . A copy of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from SmartCard Marketing Systems, Inc., 20C Trolley Square, Wilmington, DE 19806, or by calling 844-843-7296.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

We seek a safe harbor.

For additional enquiries & Enterprise Program connect with:

Dharmesh Vora

President Enterprise Solutions

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.

dvora@smartcardmarketingsystems.com



CEO, Massimo Barone

mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.



OTC:SMKG Ph: 1-844-843-7296

news@smartcardmarketingsystems.com