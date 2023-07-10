The Global Hair Care Appliances Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2740.34 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hair Care Appliances Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474281/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the hair care appliances market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, evolving fashion trends in hair styling, and a rise in the number of fashion-conscious consumers.



The hair care appliances market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Dryers

• Straighteners

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing number of M&A as one of the prime reasons driving the hair care appliances market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches in the market in focus, and use of social media marketing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hair care appliances market vendors that include ABV Group Inc., Conair Corp., Coty Inc., Dyson Group Co., Elchim Spa, Farouk Systems Inc., FHI Heat, Havells India Ltd., JINRI, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Koninklijke Philips NV, Kossof Beauty, LANGE, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sultra Inc., T3 Micro Inc., The Cricket Co. LLC, and Wellbiz Brands Inc.. Also, the hair care appliances market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

