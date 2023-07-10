Industrial Automation And Control Systems Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Industrial Automation And Control Systems Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Industrial Automation And Control Systems Global Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $175.1 billion in 2022 to $194.3 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 10%. Further, the market will reach $291.4 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of more than 10%. Asia-Pacific held the largest industrial automation and control systems market share in 2022



The growing adoption of automation is a significant driver for the industrial automation and control systems industry. Automation encompasses a range of technical applications that minimize human involvement, including home automation, business process automation (BPA), and information technology automation. Industrial automation and control systems enhance precision and overall factory operations by utilizing computer software and robotics to perform tasks previously executed by humans.

Major industrial automation and control systems companies are ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Fortive, Ametek EIG, and Phoenix Contact.

Technological advancement is a key trend within the industrial automation and control systems market. Key industry players are actively engaged in developing innovative solutions to enhance their market position.

For instance, Honeywell International Inc., a multinational conglomerate corporation, recently introduced a smart flexible depalletizer, a robotic technology that improves productivity and reduces injuries in industrial automation warehouses. This solution leverages cutting-edge machine learning and gripping technologies, eliminating the need for pre-programming or operator intervention.

The global industrial automation and control systems market is segmented as-

1) By Component: HMI (Human-Machine Interface), Industrial Robots, Control Valves, Sensors, Other Component

2) By Control System: DCS (Distributed Control System), PLC (Programmable Logic Controller), SCADA (Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition)

3) By End-User Industry: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Chemical, Energy and Utilities, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Mining and Metal, Oil and Gas, Transportation

The industrial automation and control systems market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market, highlighting its expected growth trajectory, key drivers, major players, technological advancements, and regional trends. This report provides valuable insights into the global industrial automation and control systems market, enabling stakeholders, industry professionals, and decision-makers to make informed strategic decisions. With its comprehensive analysis, the report serves as a crucial resource for understanding market dynamics, identifying growth opportunities, and staying ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape.

