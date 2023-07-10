Water Analysis Instruments Market Revenue to Cross US$ 9.3 Billion at 6.8% CAGR by 2031| Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global water analysis instruments market was valued at US$ 5.2 billion in 2021. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.



Increase in rate of adoption of advanced tools and technologies to monitor the quality of water in several water-intensive industries is fueling the water analysis instruments market.

Rise in concerns about the quality of water has compelled several industries, such as food & beverage, aquaculture, and pharmaceutical, to employ new tools and technologies in order to test and analyze the quality of water they use.

Water is heavily used in these industries, and some of the advanced water quality tools that these industries are investing in include water treatment systems, sensors and monitoring devices, and software platforms for data analysis and management.

Water analysis instruments comprise tools and devices to monitor and manage the quality of water. Water analysis instruments measure various physical, chemical, and biological parameters of water samples.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 5.2 Bn Estimated Value US$ 9.3 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.8% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 205 Pages Market Segmentation By Instrument Type, By Product Type, By Application, By End-use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered ABB, Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Horiba, Ltd., Labcompare, Laval Lab Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Myron L Company, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Yokogawa, YSI/Xylem

Key Findings of Study

Need for Clean and Safe Water for Growing Population Fueling Market Development – Growth in population, globally, and urbanization has fueled the demand for clean and safe water for everyday functioning.

Contaminants such as viruses, bacteria, heavy metals, and chemicals can cause health issues when consumed or used in industrial processes, and thus necessitate adoption of water quality monitors.

According to a publication of the United Nations World Water Development, approximately 6 billion people are expected to face scarcity of clean water by 2050. Therefore, there is a pressing need to save water, adopt measures to limit pollution, and preserve water reservoirs across the globe. Consequently, increase in demand for water quality analyzers is anticipated to boost the market size in the next few years.

Increase in Demand for Water Analysis Instruments in Emerging Markets – In developing countries, poor water quality and pollution, inefficient wastewater management, political greed, and underinvestment are pressing issues that need attention.

Rapid industrialization in developing countries has worsened water contamination. This has compelled authorities to enact and enforce stringent regulations on water quality standards, driven by the rise in awareness about the importance of water quality and its impact on public health and the environment. Therefore, increase in investments in water sampling equipment in developing countries is anticipated to fuel market demand during the forecast period.

Agriculture utilizes nearly 70% of the freshwater available on the planet. Developing countries are mostly hit by water shortages, poor water quality, and flooding. Up to 80% of illnesses in developing countries are associated with inadequate water and poor sanitation.

Water pollution and rising sea levels are contaminating reliable water sources in several countries. This is leading to rise in adoption of water analyzers in developing countries, which in turn is propelling market expansion.

High Demand for TOC Analyzers for Detailed Examination of Water Quality – In terms of instrument type, the TOC analyzers segment is anticipated to account for significant market share in the next few years. TOC analyzers feature several favorable properties; they can be used in combination with other tools to provide a detailed assessment of water quality. Additionally, TOC systems are well-suited for power plants cycle chemistry, pharmaceutical waters, and microelectronics ultrapure waters.

Growth Drivers

Need for clean and safe water for the growing global population is fueling the water analysis treatment market

Technological advancements in water analysis instruments is augmenting market growth

Regional Landscape

North America contributed the highest revenue to the global industry in 2022. An increase in demand for water due to population growth as well as stringent regulations that control water quality are major factors fueling the North American market.

Developing countries in Asia Pacific is driving the demand for water analysis instruments in the region. Therefore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the leading share of the global market, by the end of the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Competition in the market is intense, with the presence of large number of participants from various industries and sectors. This includes a wide range of end-users, such as industrial water users and environmental testing labs.

Prominent vendors in the water analysis instruments market include ABB, Danaher Corporation, Horiba Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Water Corporation.

The global water analysis instruments market has been segmented as follows:

Global Water Analysis Instruments Market, by Instrument Type

PH Meter

Conductivity Meter

Turbidity Meter

Dissolved Oxygen Meter

Spectrophotometer

Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer

Multiparameter

Others

Global Water Analysis Instruments Market, by Product Type

Portable

Benchtop

Handheld



Global Water Analysis Instruments Market, by Application

Physical Analysis

Chemical Analysis

Biological Analysis



Global Water Analysis Instruments Market, by End-use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Global Water Analysis Instruments Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



