Deta Finance (DATA) Announces Presale: The Next Big Contender, Challenging Uniswap's Dominance

London, UK, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deta Finance (DETA) is excited to unveil its highly anticipated presale. With a total of 7 stages starting from 11th July, this presale is set to redefine the DeFi landscape. Deta Finance aims to provide an all-in-one DeFi solution, catering to the diverse needs of users within a unified platform.





As a trailblazing decentralized finance (DeFi) project, Deta Finance LLC is committed to establishing itself as a leading decentralized exchange platform. It offers a seamless one-stop solution for traders across the DeFi ecosystem. The presale of Deta tokens will commence with an initial price of $0.012 in the first stage and gradually increase to $0.060 by the 7th stage.

Deta Finance introduces a comprehensive suite of tools and products to empower traders of all levels. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Deta Finance leverages advanced technologies to deliver a secure, transparent, and user-friendly DeFi experience. With Certik, a world-renowned audit firm, conducting a thorough audit and KYC process, Deta Finance ensures the highest level of trust and security for its community.

The innovative utility of Deta Finance extends beyond its presale. Deta Finance encompasses five powerful dApps, including Prepactual Exchange, AI Contract Creation, Swap 2.0, Deta Multichain Wallet release, and Deta Hardware Wallet announcement. These utilities pave the way for efficient token swapping, seamless contract creation, advanced trading features, and enhanced wallet functionality.

Deta Finance proudly embraces the ERC20 standard, ensuring compatibility and accessibility across various platforms and exchanges.

About Deta Finance

Deta Finance (DETA) is a pioneering decentralized finance (DeFi) project focused on revolutionizing the DeFi ecosystem. With a comprehensive suite of utilities and a user-centric approach, Deta Finance aims to empower users with a seamless, secure, and inclusive DeFi experience.

