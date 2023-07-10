The Global Binge-eating Disorder Treatment Market is forecasted to grow by USD 578.04 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Binge-eating Disorder Treatment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474279/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the binge-eating disorder treatment market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of binge-eating disorder, the growing obese population, and rising government initiatives.



The binge-eating disorder treatment market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Antidepressants

• Anticonvulsants

• Stimulants and others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the development and approval of new drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the binge-eating disorder treatment market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing preference for partial hospitalization programs (PHP) and the emergence of virtual telemedicine will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the binge-eating disorder treatment market covers the following areas:

• Binge-eating disorder treatment market sizing

• Binge-eating disorder treatment market forecast

• Binge-eating disorder treatment market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading binge-eating disorder treatment market vendors that include Alvogen Iceland ehf, Bausch Health Co. Inc., Chronos Therapeutics Ltd., Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC, Eli Lilly and Co., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Omeros Corp., Pyramid Healthcare Inc., Rosewood Centers for Eating disorders, Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., Tryp Therapeutics Inc., Viatris Inc., VIVUS LLC, and Walden Behavioral Care. Also, the binge-eating disorder treatment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474279/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________