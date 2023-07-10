The Bicycle Market is forecasted to grow by USD 4734.4 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.05% during the forecast period

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bicycle Market in Europe 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474277/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing awareness regarding health and fitness, increasing number of bicycle sports events in Europe, and government policies and initiatives promoting bicycles.



The bicycle market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By End-user

• Men

• Kids

• Women



This study identifies the increasing popularity of bicycle rental services in Europe as one of the prime reasons driving the bicycle market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for titanium-based bicycles and emergence of foldable bicycles will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the bicycle market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Bicycle market sizing in Europe

• Bicycle market forecast in Europe

• Bicycle market industry analysis in Europe



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bicycle market in Europe vendors that include Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, BikeCo LLC, Brompton Bicycle Ltd., Cicli Pinarello Srl, Cycleurope AB, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GOVECS AG, Kalkhoff Werke GmbH, Kona Bicycle Co., KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd., LOOK Cycle International, Marin Mountain Bikes Inc., Maxxis International, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC, SCOTT Sports SA, Storck Bicycle GmbH, Trek Bicycle Corp., and Vassla AB. Also, the bicycle market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

