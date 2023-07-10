Ignacio Gavilan Named Senior Director of Food Systems Partnerships at The Global FoodBanking Network

Chicago, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN) is pleased to announce Ignacio Gavilan as the Senior Director of Food Systems Partnerships, bringing over 20 years of experience in advising businesses on sustainable supply chains, corporate relations, and environmental social governance. In this role, Gavilan will be responsible for cultivating multinational and multistakeholder partnerships that increase food recovery and mitigate food loss and waste and expand the diversity of products recovered across the food system.

Gavilan will be the principal strategist and thought partner responsible for achieving the food recovery, food distribution, and nutritional diversity targets set forth in GFN’s Strategic Plan. By 2030, GFN’s goal is to improve food access for 50 million people facing hunger.

“The global food system is buckling under the weight of a growing global population, geopolitics and social inequality, poor health outcomes and a serious environmental crisis,” said Gavilan. “After years working on sustainability, the issue that has concerned me the most is the loss and waste of food fit for consumption throughout the value chain. I look forward to accelerating the food banking model and impact of The Global FoodBanking Network through existing food systems partnerships and those to come.”

Gavilan comes to GFN after nearly nine years at The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF), where he most recently served as Director of Sustainability. At CGF, he worked to position the consumer goods industry as a leader in protecting against climate change and reducing waste. Gavilan mobilized stakeholders in the retail and manufacturing industries through working groups focused on food waste, plastics, and supply chain circularity and decarbonization.

Prior to CGF, Gavilan was the Founder and Principal Consultant at Accipiter, a sustainability advisory service where he helped create sustainability roadmaps for small and medium enterprises working in international markets. Previously, he served as Head of Government Relations of the Americas at Anglo American, Global Sustainability Strategy Manager at BP, and Director of Social Responsibility at McDonald’s.

“After a rigorous search process, we are delighted to announce Ignacio’s selection as Senior Director of Food Systems Partnerships,” said Lisa Moon, President and CEO of GFN. “With his expertise, I am confident that he will spearhead transformative initiatives that will strengthen sustainable food systems and ensure access to nutritious food for more vulnerable communities worldwide. We look forward to witnessing the impact of Ignacio's visionary leadership.”

Gavilan starts his role at GFN on July 10, 2023 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About The Global FoodBanking Network

The Global FoodBanking Network supports community-led solutions to alleviate hunger in nearly 50 countries. While millions struggle to access enough safe and nutritious food, nearly a third of all food produced is lost or wasted. We’re changing that. We believe food banks directed by local leaders are key to achieving Zero Hunger and building resilient food systems. For more information, visit foodbanking.org.