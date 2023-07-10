English French

Half-year financial statement liquidity contract

Paris, July 10, 2023 – Believe, one of of the world’s leading digital music companies, appointed Natixis and Oddo BHF SCA to implement a liquidity contract, starting on July 13 2021, for a period of one year tacitly renewable.

Under this liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2022:

85,210 shares

€ 292,165

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account upon implementation of the liquidity contract:

0 shares

€ 2,000,000

During the period from January 1 to June 30 2023, the number of execution on the buy side amounted to 1,040, while the number of executions on sell side amounted to 1,114.

During this period, traded volumes were as follows:

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 159,750 and € 1,777,088.

Traded volumes on sell side on semester: 172,736 shares and € 1,981,902.

=======

About Believe

Believe is one of the world’s leading digital music companies. Believe’s mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe’s passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group’s global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,650 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including Believe, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack, AllPoints, Ishtar and Byond. Believe is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com

Contact Investors Relations:

Emilie Megel, emilie.megel@believe.com , +33 6 07 09 98 60

Attachment