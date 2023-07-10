Guerbet: Guerbet strengthens its Executive Committee with two new appointments to accelerate its commercial and industrial development

English French

Guerbet strengthens its Executive Committee with two new appointments to accelerate its commercial and industrial development

Villepinte, 10 July 2023: Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, announces the strengthening of its management team with two appointments. Dan Raffi and Raoul Bernhardt have joined the Group as Director of Commercial Operations and Director of Industrial Operations respectively. They will both become members of Guerbet’s Executive Committee



Guerbet’s Executive Committee now has 9 members:

David Hale, Chief Executive Officer

Charlotte Bamière, Director of Legal Affairs

Raoul Bernhardt, Director of Industrial Operations

Philippe Bourrinet, Director of Development, Medical & Regulatory Affairs, and Group Chief Pharmacist

Valérie Brissart, Director of Diagnostic Imaging

Jérôme Estampes, Chief Financial Officer and Senior VP Business Development and Licensing

Leïla Mechaï, Director of Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility

François Nicolas, Director of R&D, R&I and Chief Digital Officer

Dan Raffi, Director of Commercial Operations





Upcoming events:

Publication of first-half annual revenue

20 July 2023 after trading





