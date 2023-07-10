The Nutrition supplements Market is forecasted to grow by USD 20.93 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nutrition supplements Market in Europe 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474273/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rising inclination for fitness owing to increasing awareness of healthy lifestyles, rising popularity of online distribution channels, and increasing adoption of plant-based diets.



The Europe nutrition supplements market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Vitamins

• Botanicals

• Proteins and amino acids

• Minerals

• Others



This study identifies the increasing demand for plant-based supplements as one of the prime reasons driving the Europe nutrition supplements market growth during the next few years. Also, increased demand for personalized nutrition supplements and digitalization of nutrition supplement sales will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the nutrition supplements market covers the following areas:

• Europe Nutrition supplements market sizing

• Europe Nutrition supplements market forecast

• Europe Nutrition supplements market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Europe nutrition supplements market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkopharma Laboratories, CSN Supplements, Glanbia plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife International of America Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Pfizer Inc., Science in Sport plc, and TheHutGroup.com Ltd.. Also, the nutrition supplements market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

