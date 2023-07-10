Half yearly report on LVMH’s liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA

English French

Paris, July 10th, 2023

Pursuant to LVMH’s liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA, on the 30th of June 2023 the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

19,000 shares

27,568,888.72 euros in cash

During the first half of 2023, the following transactions were made under the terms of the LVMH liquidity contract:

2,453 purchases, for a total volume of 153,417 shares and a total amount of 126,025,332.80 euros

2,446 sales, for a total volume of 155,417 shares and a total amount of 127,360,182.70 euros

As a reminder, at the signing date of the liquidity contract, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

40,000 shares

32,476,235.80 euros in cash

PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in euros Date Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in euros Total 2,453 153,417 126,025,332.80 Total 2,446 155,417 127,360,182.70 03/01/2023 19 1,000 703,000.00 02/01/2023 29 2,592 1,790,840.00 05/01/2023 84 4,000 2,909,000.00 03/01/2023 66 4,000 2,821,000.00 10/01/2023 38 3,000 2,246,050.00 04/01/2023 53 3,408 2,451,209.60 12/01/2023 18 1,000 774,000.00 05/01/2023 22 1,500 1,096,192.00 17/01/2023 7 67 52,729.00 06/01/2023 46 2,500 1,854,450.00 18/01/2023 10 600 473,480.00 09/01/2023 15 1,000 757,500.00 19/01/2023 67 2,600 2,043,400.00 10/01/2023 25 2,000 1,510,206.40 20/01/2023 4 400 311,200.00 11/01/2023 11 1,500 1,153,300.00 23/01/2023 3 400 311,200.00 12/01/2023 10 1,000 781,000.00 24/01/2023 1 200 157,600.00 13/01/2023 13 1,000 783,300.00 25/01/2023 9 600 473,400.00 16/01/2023 2 500 396,000.00 27/01/2023 57 5,500 4,346,909.90 17/01/2023 29 1,067 850,265.00 30/01/2023 25 1,500 1,186,900.00 18/01/2023 3 400 320,400.00 31/01/2023 8 500 397,500.00 20/01/2023 7 200 157,200.00 01/02/2023 18 1,500 1,194,100.00 23/01/2023 7 600 472,800.00 02/02/2023 19 500 399,250.00 24/01/2023 2 200 158,800.00 03/02/2023 16 1,000 807,500.00 26/01/2023 14 600 480,900.00 06/02/2023 39 1,600 1,301,470.00 27/01/2023 5 900 722,400.00 07/02/2023 17 1,500 1,207,675.00 30/01/2023 23 1,300 1,038,400.00 08/02/2023 20 1,500 1,204,550.00 31/01/2023 10 800 640,150.00 10/02/2023 38 1,900 1,514,550.00 02/02/2023 28 1,300 1,046,600.00 14/02/2023 10 500 403,000.00 03/02/2023 31 1,800 1,476,300.00 15/02/2023 4 250 204,750.00 08/02/2023 12 600 489,090.00 16/02/2023 14 500 411,000.00 09/02/2023 8 600 485,310.00 17/02/2023 41 3,000 2,432,200.00 13/02/2023 27 1,100 886,540.00 20/02/2023 21 1,000 813,500.00 14/02/2023 9 900 733,500.00 21/02/2023 27 2,000 1,604,900.00 15/02/2023 4 750 615,000.00 22/02/2023 10 1,000 796,500.00 16/02/2023 5 250 207,000.00 24/02/2023 36 4,000 3,153,800.00 17/02/2023 16 1,250 1,023,750.00 28/02/2023 9 1,000 789,000.00 21/02/2023 12 1,000 807,000.00 01/03/2023 70 3,000 2,393,000.00 22/02/2023 29 3,000 2,418,000.00 02/03/2023 34 2,000 1,568,300.00 27/02/2023 64 3,500 2,777,778.80 03/03/2023 11 500 402,500.00 28/02/2023 22 1,000 795,000.00 06/03/2023 10 500 411,500.00 01/03/2023 37 3,000 2,417,000.00 07/03/2023 31 1,500 1,226,850.00 02/03/2023 46 5,000 3,983,700.00 08/03/2023 22 1,000 805,000.00 03/03/2023 15 1,500 1,216,000.00 09/03/2023 18 1,000 805,000.00 06/03/2023 19 1,500 1,240,500.00 10/03/2023 29 2,500 1,974,000.00 07/03/2023 7 500 412,500.00 13/03/2023 85 4,000 3,148,000.00 10/03/2023 18 1,500 1,202,500.00 15/03/2023 124 7,000 5,459,500.00 13/03/2023 7 347 274,824.00 16/03/2023 12 500 390,500.00 14/03/2023 48 3,153 2,512,064.00 17/03/2023 49 3,000 2,378,000.00 15/03/2023 7 500 390,500.00 20/03/2023 12 1,000 782,000.00 16/03/2023 112 7,000 5,551,200.00 21/03/2023 17 1,000 806,000.00 17/03/2023 4 500 403,500.00 24/03/2023 24 1,000 812,950.00 20/03/2023 57 4,000 3,198,500.00 27/03/2023 13 500 407,000.00 21/03/2023 18 1,000 812,350.00 28/03/2023 23 1,500 1,226,800.00 22/03/2023 8 500 407,000.00 29/03/2023 11 500 411,000.00 23/03/2023 7 500 409,500.00 30/03/2023 15 500 412,500.00 27/03/2023 12 1,000 820,000.00 05/04/2023 14 1,000 844,850.00 28/03/2023 14 1,000 826,150.00





PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in euros Date Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in euros 06/04/2023 27 2,000 1,668,000.00 29/03/2023 33 1,500 1,236,950.00 12/04/2023 15 1,000 839,000.00 30/03/2023 14 1,000 829,500.00 17/04/2023 46 3,000 2,636,500.00 31/03/2023 36 2,000 1,679,000.00 18/04/2023 10 1,500 1,317,000.00 04/04/2023 8 500 424,500.00 20/04/2023 12 500 440,250.00 11/04/2023 50 1,500 1,260,000.00 21/04/2023 13 1,500 1,336,650.00 12/04/2023 14 500 423,000.00 24/04/2023 19 1,000 892,100.00 13/04/2023 37 2,500 2,176,000.00 25/04/2023 40 2,500 2,224,000.00 14/04/2023 5 500 447,000.00 26/04/2023 52 5,000 4,386,200.00 18/04/2023 20 1,500 1,321,500.00 27/04/2023 18 1,000 880,000.00 19/04/2023 15 1,000 885,500.00 28/04/2023 50 3,000 2,601,000.00 20/04/2023 17 1,000 892,500.00 02/05/2023 10 500 434,650.00 21/04/2023 11 500 448,500.00 04/05/2023 39 2,000 1,745,000.00 24/04/2023 32 2,500 2,255,278.40 05/05/2023 2 500 436,500.00 27/04/2023 40 2,000 1,769,400.00 09/05/2023 31 1,500 1,316,000.00 02/05/2023 13 1,000 876,000.00 10/05/2023 23 1,000 874,000.00 03/05/2023 17 2,000 1,758,500.00 11/05/2023 6 500 440,000.00 04/05/2023 37 2,000 1,758,000.00 12/05/2023 41 2,000 1,767,000.00 08/05/2023 26 2,000 1,769,000.00 15/05/2023 16 1,077 948,706.00 11/05/2023 54 3,500 3,089,408.80 16/05/2023 9 923 808,548.00 12/05/2023 18 2,000 1,791,500.00 17/05/2023 2 1,000 870,000.00 15/05/2023 1 500 446,000.00 18/05/2023 20 1,000 871,000.00 18/05/2023 15 1,000 876,000.00 19/05/2023 2 1,000 874,300.00 19/05/2023 17 2,000 1,757,000.00 22/05/2023 11 500 439,250.00 22/05/2023 3 500 440,500.00 23/05/2023 101 7,750 6,662,050.00 23/05/2023 38 1,500 1,283,000.00 24/05/2023 33 2,000 1,643,000.00 24/05/2023 7 1,000 820,500.00 30/05/2023 24 1,000 837,684.90 25/05/2023 13 500 413,000.00 31/05/2023 70 5,000 4,081,900.00 26/05/2023 8 550 458,000.00 01/06/2023 53 3,000 2,423,000.00 29/05/2023 18 1,000 849,000.00 05/06/2023 50 3,000 2,463,000.00 30/05/2023 13 1,000 845,000.00 07/06/2023 11 540 435,780.00 31/05/2023 23 2,000 1,654,000.00 08/06/2023 7 1,000 806,200.00 01/06/2023 31 1,000 819,800.00 13/06/2023 40 2,000 1,675,000.00 02/06/2023 184 7,700 6,343,824.80 15/06/2023 40 2,000 1,685,000.00 07/06/2023 47 1,540 1,255,260.90 19/06/2023 46 4,000 3,432,000.00 08/06/2023 55 3,000 2,451,000.00 20/06/2023 26 1,000 846,500.00 09/06/2023 22 1,000 821,000.00 21/06/2023 16 2,000 1,677,000.00 12/06/2023 48 3,000 2,502,000.00 22/06/2023 51 2,000 1,660,900.00 13/06/2023 39 3,000 2,539,750.00 23/06/2023 32 2,000 1,663,000.00 14/06/2023 18 1,000 850,000.00 26/06/2023 1 10 8,300.00 16/06/2023 46 3,500 3,000,000.00 27/06/2023 15 1,000 835,000.00 19/06/2023 6 500 432,500.00 29/06/2023 10 1,000 855,000.00 22/06/2023 39 2,000 1,671,000.00 23/06/2023 1 10 8,340.00 26/06/2023 31 1,000 837,100.00 27/06/2023 32 2,000 1,685,000.00 28/06/2023 31 2,000 1,695,000.00 29/06/2023 55 3,000 2,580,600.00 30/06/2023 13 1,000 860,000.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans, Château Galoupet and Joseph Phelps. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Starboard Cruise Services, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

