The Global Digital Video Ad Market is forecasted to grow by USD 249.42 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 37.19% during the forecast period

The report on the digital video ad market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing in-app advertising, increasing penetration of mobile computing devices, and growing awareness about digital native advertising.



The digital video ad market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Retail

• Consumer goods and electronics

• Media and entertainment

• Automotive

• Others



By Type

• Desktop

• Mobile



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased spending on online video and CTV advertising as one of the prime reasons driving the digital video ad market growth during the next few years. Also, evolving modern consumer demographics and demands and decline in offline ad spending will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the digital video ad market covers the following areas:

• Digital video ad market sizing

• Digital video ad market forecast

• Digital video ad market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital video ad market vendors that include Advertise.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., ByteDance Ltd., Digital Turbine Inc., Kargo Global Inc., Longtail Ad Solutions Inc., Magnite Inc., MediaMath Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Pinterest Inc., PubMatic Inc., Snap Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Tremor International Ltd, Twitter Inc., Vdopia Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Viant Technology LLC, and Vireo Video Inc.. Also, the digital video ad market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

