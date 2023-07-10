The Global AI Text Generator Market is forecasted to grow by USD 582.34 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.22% during the forecast period

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global AI Text Generator Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474270/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the AI text generator market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of AI text generators for e-learning, increased use among bloggers, and rising internet penetration.



The AI text generator market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Solution

• Service



By Application

• Text to text

• Speech to text

• Image/video to text



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing importance of speech-to-text technology as one of the prime reasons driving the AI text generator market growth during the next few years. Also, the robust adoption of ai in digital content and the growing popularity of natural language processing (NLP) technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading AI text generator market vendors that include AI Writer Technologies FZ LLC, Anyword, CopyAI Inc., Copysmith, Course Hero Inc., Frase Inc., OthersideAI Inc., Hypotenuse Technologies Pte. Ltd., INK Content Inc., Jasper AI Inc., LONGSHOT AI INC., OpenAI L.L.C., Pepper Content Inc., Orpheus Technology Ltd., Sassbook AI Pte. Ltd., Scalenut Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Xrosriver Inc., Unbounce Marketing Solutions Inc., Writesonic Inc., and Canva Pty Ltd.. Also, the AI text generator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

