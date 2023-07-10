Former Gilead Head of Legal Brett Pletcher Rejoins Gunderson Dettmer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gunderson Dettmer is pleased to announce that Brett Pletcher has rejoined the firm as Of Counsel in the firm’s Corporate and Securities practice. Pletcher most recently served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Gilead Sciences. Prior to his seventeen-plus year tenure at Gilead Sciences, Inc., Pletcher was a partner at Gunderson Dettmer.



“Brett is a highly accomplished lawyer and an even more exceptional person – we are absolutely thrilled to welcome him back to the firm,” said David T. Young, Gunderson Dettmer Managing Partner. “Throughout his career, Brett has been a trusted advisor to GCs, executives and boards and counseled them on a wide array of issues and circumstances. Brett also brings deep domain expertise in life sciences from his time at Gilead. We look forward to the significant contributions Brett will make to the firm’s clients.”

Pletcher developed a deep well of experience as a long-time Fortune 100 General Counsel, C-Suite executive, counsel to early stage public and private companies and a leader and mentor. His experience at Gilead includes leading an international team focused on legal, corporate communications, corporate philanthropy and sustainability, including ESG, stockholder engagement and government relations, as well as guiding strategic and financial transactions, corporate governance, compliance, IP strategy and litigation, and enterprise risk and crisis management.

“We are delighted to have Brett rejoin the firm,” said Jeff Higgins, the founding partner of the firm’s San Diego office and member of the firm’s management committee. “Brett brings the seasoned legal background that comes from being a partner at Gunderson and the practical business experience of having been GC at a public life sciences company that grew substantially during his tenure. That combination will be invaluable to our clients.”

“I’m very excited to rejoin Gunderson Dettmer where I began my career,” said Pletcher. “The firm uniquely counsels CEOs, GCs, management teams and boards on corporate and securities laws while offering practical and actionable business-focused advice. My experience will allow me to guide our clients across a range of legal and business issues throughout their lifecycle – from startup through M&A, IPO and the complexities of being a public company.”

Pletcher is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley – School of Law (J.D., 1996) and the University of California, Riverside (B.A., 1990).

