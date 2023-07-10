English French

Paris, July 10, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM JULY 3 TO 7, 2023



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from July 3 to 7, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 03/07/2023 FR0010451203 33 500 22,5197 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 04/07/2023 FR0010451203 35 550 22,5720 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/07/2023 FR0010451203 32 620 22,4637 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/07/2023 FR0010451203 59 180 21,9366 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/07/2023 FR0010451203 6 320 21,7067 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/07/2023 FR0010451203 9 050 21,9832 XPAR

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

