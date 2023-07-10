Ipsen – Half year statement – 2023 06 30

Boulogne Billancourt, FRANCE

Half-year statement of IPSEN liquidity agreement with NATIXIS ODDO BHF

Paris (France), July 10, 2023 - Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by IPSEN SA to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of June 30, 2023, the following resources were included to the dedicated liquidity account:

  • 17,348 shares
  • €3,350,842.85

It is reminded that as of the date of the signature of the agreement, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 12,751 shares
  • €3,137,934.80

Between January 1st, 2023 and June 30, 2023 have been executed:

  • 3,153 purchase transactions
  • 2,820 sell transactions

Under the same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 360,894 shares and €38,313,096.35 to the purchase
  • 367,615 shares and €39,180,843.15 to the sell


