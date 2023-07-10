Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

Closure of Prospectus

On 11 January 2023, Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (the “Company”) launched an offer for subscription to raise in aggregate up to £15 million (with an over-allotment facility for up to an additional £10 million) by the issue of FWT Shares (the “Offer"). Full details of the Offer are contained in the prospectus published by the Company on 11 January 2023.

The Board is now pleased to announce that the Company has received valid applications under the Offer of approximately £4.2m in aggregate and therefore intends to close the Offer to further applications. The final date for applications under this offer will be 20 July 2023.

The Board confirms that it will announce future fund-raising plans for the Company later in the summer.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181