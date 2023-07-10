JCDecaux : Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDECAUX SE

Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDECAUX SE
Paris, 10th July 2023 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDECAUX SE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2023:
- 68,945 shares
- € 4,086,870.40
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,696
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,729
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 948,896 shares for € 18,713,694.64
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 993,671 shares for € 19,670,412.02
As a reminder:
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity account:
- 113,720 shares
- € 3,073,241.83
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,156
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,536
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 882,904 shares for € 13,680,496.89
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 979,652 shares for € 15,426,123.35
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 5,000,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|5,696
|948,896
|18,713,694.64
|5,729
|993,671
|19,670,412.02
|02/01/2023
|29
|5,602
|99,043.36
|24
|3,500
|62,300.00
|03/01/2023
|40
|7,291
|127,811.23
|48
|10,825
|192,035.50
|04/01/2023
|7
|1,544
|27,544.96
|123
|21,980
|397,838.00
|05/01/2023
|84
|16,100
|293,342.00
|47
|11,500
|210,565.00
|06/01/2023
|20
|5,000
|91,900.00
|91
|25,500
|474,300.00
|09/01/2023
|28
|4,100
|78,556.00
|57
|6,800
|130,628.00
|10/01/2023
|116
|22,175
|421,325.00
|79
|19,000
|362,140.00
|11/01/2023
|-
|-
|-
|89
|19,000
|372,590.00
|12/01/2023
|23
|2,332
|46,640.00
|64
|14,352
|289,049.28
|13/01/2023
|50
|6,150
|126,321.00
|35
|7,000
|144,130.00
|16/01/2023
|22
|2,383
|49,208.95
|86
|10,600
|221,222.00
|17/01/2023
|98
|10,917
|224,562.69
|4
|1,000
|20,840.00
|18/01/2023
|73
|9,900
|202,851.00
|84
|9,750
|200,460.00
|19/01/2023
|122
|18,627
|382,971.12
|121
|20,200
|418,544.00
|20/01/2023
|26
|4,000
|82,720.00
|100
|12,354
|256,963.20
|23/01/2023
|-
|-
|-
|80
|10,891
|230,017.92
|24/01/2023
|13
|800
|16,992.00
|35
|7,847
|167,690.39
|25/01/2023
|57
|8,622
|183,562.38
|38
|5,518
|118,361.10
|26/01/2023
|56
|11,479
|244,043.54
|48
|6,512
|138,770.72
|27/01/2023
|53
|10,200
|223,176.00
|108
|17,928
|394,416.00
|30/01/2023
|120
|21,444
|452,897.28
|-
|-
|-
|31/01/2023
|52
|7,600
|156,408.00
|79
|6,400
|132,352.00
|01/02/2023
|46
|6,139
|128,120.93
|69
|7,800
|163,254.00
|02/02/2023
|24
|3,200
|67,968.00
|80
|10,200
|219,198.00
|03/02/2023
|53
|7,900
|171,193.00
|98
|14,682
|319,627.14
|06/02/2023
|85
|8,800
|190,344.00
|63
|6,400
|139,072.00
|07/02/2023
|46
|3,939
|85,397.52
|35
|4,001
|87,021.75
|08/02/2023
|33
|3,564
|78,015.96
|60
|7,718
|169,873.18
|09/02/2023
|13
|1,800
|39,654.00
|78
|7,199
|158,881.93
|10/02/2023
|70
|7,806
|170,170.80
|22
|2,770
|60,524.50
|13/02/2023
|82
|7,991
|173,644.43
|41
|4,630
|100,934.00
|14/02/2023
|22
|2,822
|61,463.16
|84
|8,000
|174,880.00
|15/02/2023
|44
|5,578
|120,596.36
|19
|2,000
|43,360.00
|16/02/2023
|52
|7,600
|164,996.00
|49
|5,600
|122,472.00
|17/02/2023
|42
|4,759
|101,890.19
|41
|4,800
|103,056.00
|20/02/2023
|47
|5,800
|124,352.00
|46
|5,200
|111,644.00
|21/02/2023
|53
|5,248
|111,939.84
|50
|5,600
|120,008.00
|22/02/2023
|128
|16,545
|347,445.00
|23
|4,016
|84,456.48
|23/02/2023
|2
|200
|4,208.00
|79
|13,905
|296,871.75
|24/02/2023
|73
|13,500
|289,440.00
|73
|11,100
|238,761.00
|27/02/2023
|-
|-
|-
|78
|9,266
|199,682.30
|28/02/2023
|54
|5,900
|128,030.00
|55
|5,994
|130,369.50
|01/03/2023
|-
|-
|-
|80
|8,351
|184,473.59
|02/03/2023
|93
|8,580
|188,760.00
|-
|-
|-
|03/03/2023
|3
|400
|8,804.00
|56
|5,869
|131,113.46
|06/03/2023
|22
|1,550
|35,231.50
|33
|2,961
|68,339.88
|07/03/2023
|25
|3,950
|89,191.00
|24
|2,672
|60,654.40
|08/03/2023
|42
|4,650
|105,741.00
|60
|6,479
|147,721.20
|09/03/2023
|127
|22,896
|490,432.32
|-
|-
|-
|10/03/2023
|79
|18,122
|335,619.44
|-
|-
|-
|13/03/2023
|40
|10,451
|191,462.32
|36
|9,500
|177,650.00
|14/03/2023
|-
|-
|-
|29
|8,500
|163,540.00
|15/03/2023
|77
|16,500
|311,850.00
|5
|3,000
|56,850.00
|16/03/2023
|10
|2,504
|47,225.44
|19
|6,000
|115,500.00
|17/03/2023
|1
|1
|19.39
|6
|3,001
|58,519.50
|20/03/2023
|58
|14,068
|274,044.64
|73
|16,500
|323,730.00
|21/03/2023
|53
|11,000
|220,770.00
|28
|5,461
|110,530.64
|22/03/2023
|41
|9,300
|184,140.00
|22
|3,400
|67,694.00
|23/03/2023
|54
|6,989
|137,543.52
|38
|5,500
|108,790.00
|24/03/2023
|83
|16,843
|326,922.63
|9
|2,000
|39,760.00
|27/03/2023
|33
|6,001
|115,879.31
|49
|9,400
|182,736.00
|28/03/2023
|73
|16,495
|312,910.15
|38
|7,500
|143,775.00
|29/03/2023
|11
|2,065
|39,235.00
|49
|11,500
|219,420.00
|30/03/2023
|7
|1,142
|22,109.12
|62
|11,500
|222,985.00
|31/03/2023
|67
|10,758
|207,952.14
|51
|10,398
|201,513.24
|03/04/2023
|15
|4,000
|77,160.00
|45
|9,602
|186,662.88
|04/04/2023
|51
|10,000
|195,800.00
|84
|16,360
|320,983.20
|05/04/2023
|105
|20,047
|388,310.39
|8
|2,004
|39,098.04
|06/04/2023
|41
|8,579
|164,888.38
|71
|13,000
|251,030.00
|11/04/2023
|40
|5,798
|113,466.86
|59
|11,936
|233,945.60
|12/04/2023
|64
|9,871
|192,681.92
|62
|12,001
|235,099.59
|13/04/2023
|39
|7,000
|138,180.00
|62
|13,000
|257,400.00
|14/04/2023
|54
|10,026
|198,615.06
|49
|6,200
|123,380.00
|17/04/2023
|3
|873
|17,390.16
|42
|6,500
|129,545.00
|18/04/2023
|14
|2,845
|57,099.15
|47
|7,939
|160,526.58
|19/04/2023
|26
|4,255
|86,589.25
|39
|5,500
|112,530.00
|20/04/2023
|73
|13,142
|269,016.74
|31
|4,200
|86,940.00
|21/04/2023
|21
|3,000
|60,930.00
|41
|8,000
|163,200.00
|24/04/2023
|42
|6,500
|131,755.00
|10
|1,156
|23,524.60
|25/04/2023
|117
|16,300
|322,088.00
|2
|500
|9,890.00
|26/04/2023
|66
|8,919
|175,882.68
|55
|12,000
|237,480.00
|27/04/2023
|70
|15,734
|313,263.94
|53
|12,500
|250,125.00
|28/04/2023
|68
|13,000
|257,400.00
|68
|16,000
|319,360.00
|02/05/2023
|51
|12,500
|249,500.00
|46
|9,863
|198,147.67
|03/05/2023
|77
|12,902
|255,201.56
|39
|9,895
|196,316.80
|04/05/2023
|99
|16,746
|323,867.64
|-
|-
|-
|05/05/2023
|20
|5,002
|96,238.48
|60
|12,500
|241,750.00
|08/05/2023
|28
|3,800
|73,644.00
|20
|2,057
|40,090.93
|09/05/2023
|81
|14,900
|287,868.00
|61
|12,135
|235,054.95
|10/05/2023
|69
|12,500
|239,750.00
|37
|8,082
|155,497.68
|11/05/2023
|49
|13,059
|247,468.05
|44
|8,000
|152,080.00
|12/05/2023
|57
|16,441
|302,021.17
|-
|-
|-
|15/05/2023
|10
|2,000
|36,880.00
|24
|4,900
|90,454.00
|16/05/2023
|52
|8,777
|160,443.56
|32
|5,642
|103,361.44
|17/05/2023
|15
|4,224
|77,130.24
|76
|14,876
|273,867.16
|18/05/2023
|1
|500
|9,360.00
|53
|9,483
|177,711.42
|19/05/2023
|25
|6,500
|122,460.00
|34
|7,025
|132,702.25
|22/05/2023
|16
|2,000
|37,540.00
|8
|2,000
|37,740.00
|23/05/2023
|24
|4,501
|84,258.72
|28
|6,529
|122,549.33
|24/05/2023
|87
|15,164
|279,927.44
|1
|208
|3,881.28
|25/05/2023
|32
|7,480
|135,014.00
|27
|4,064
|73,883.52
|26/05/2023
|28
|5,021
|90,729.47
|23
|3,652
|66,210.76
|29/05/2023
|1
|14
|253.68
|11
|1,085
|19,725.30
|30/05/2023
|66
|9,986
|181,245.90
|44
|8,998
|163,673.62
|31/05/2023
|-
|-
|-
|73
|13,784
|256,382.40
|01/06/2023
|26
|2,500
|47,475.00
|55
|11,988
|228,371.40
|02/06/2023
|4
|7
|133.00
|32
|6,512
|125,095.52
|05/06/2023
|93
|13,940
|264,720.60
|17
|4,500
|86,310.00
|06/06/2023
|37
|4,493
|84,108.96
|54
|11,138
|209,839.92
|07/06/2023
|7
|1,000
|18,940.00
|66
|13,962
|265,836.48
|08/06/2023
|39
|4,649
|89,214.31
|37
|6,500
|124,930.00
|09/06/2023
|59
|9,384
|178,765.20
|11
|2,500
|47,775.00
|12/06/2023
|5
|1,467
|27,975.69
|41
|6,500
|124,410.00
|13/06/2023
|13
|1,501
|28,909.26
|16
|3,001
|58,189.39
|14/06/2023
|15
|4,001
|76,819.20
|52
|11,001
|212,099.28
|15/06/2023
|76
|9,500
|182,020.00
|2
|500
|9,705.00
|16/06/2023
|38
|6,288
|119,912.16
|47
|6,660
|127,605.60
|19/06/2023
|60
|12,279
|235,142.85
|30
|7,340
|142,175.80
|20/06/2023
|47
|7,900
|148,599.00
|32
|5,069
|95,804.10
|21/06/2023
|71
|12,127
|226,896.17
|51
|9,107
|171,120.53
|22/06/2023
|64
|10,853
|197,090.48
|12
|2,130
|38,893.80
|23/06/2023
|36
|9,001
|162,558.06
|41
|6,579
|119,014.11
|26/06/2023
|54
|8,000
|143,040.00
|13
|1,349
|24,335.96
|27/06/2023
|67
|10,000
|177,400.00
|46
|11,488
|204,256.64
|28/06/2023
|-
|-
|-
|57
|13,000
|232,180.00
|29/06/2023
|24
|4,478
|80,066.64
|37
|7,961
|142,820.34
|30/06/2023
|7
|2,000
|36,000.00
|61
|12,880
|233,385.60
