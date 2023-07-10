JCDecaux : Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDECAUX SE

English French

Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDECAUX SE

Paris, 10th July 2023 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDECAUX SE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2023:

68,945 shares

€ 4,086,870.40

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,696

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,729

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 948,896 shares for € 18,713,694.64

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 993,671 shares for € 19,670,412.02

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity account:

113,720 shares

€ 3,073,241.83

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,156

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,536

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 882,904 shares for € 13,680,496.89

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 979,652 shares for € 15,426,123.35





the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:



0 shares

€ 5,000,000.00





The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2022 revenue: €3,317m (a)

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,040,132 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,573 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,200 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.6/5), CDP (A-), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Platinum Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (604,536 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 205 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (333,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (101,976 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (654,957 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (170,973 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (129,305 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (24,198 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (19,371 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com

Join us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 5,696 948,896 18,713,694.64 5,729 993,671 19,670,412.02 02/01/2023 29 5,602 99,043.36 24 3,500 62,300.00 03/01/2023 40 7,291 127,811.23 48 10,825 192,035.50 04/01/2023 7 1,544 27,544.96 123 21,980 397,838.00 05/01/2023 84 16,100 293,342.00 47 11,500 210,565.00 06/01/2023 20 5,000 91,900.00 91 25,500 474,300.00 09/01/2023 28 4,100 78,556.00 57 6,800 130,628.00 10/01/2023 116 22,175 421,325.00 79 19,000 362,140.00 11/01/2023 - - - 89 19,000 372,590.00 12/01/2023 23 2,332 46,640.00 64 14,352 289,049.28 13/01/2023 50 6,150 126,321.00 35 7,000 144,130.00 16/01/2023 22 2,383 49,208.95 86 10,600 221,222.00 17/01/2023 98 10,917 224,562.69 4 1,000 20,840.00 18/01/2023 73 9,900 202,851.00 84 9,750 200,460.00 19/01/2023 122 18,627 382,971.12 121 20,200 418,544.00 20/01/2023 26 4,000 82,720.00 100 12,354 256,963.20 23/01/2023 - - - 80 10,891 230,017.92 24/01/2023 13 800 16,992.00 35 7,847 167,690.39 25/01/2023 57 8,622 183,562.38 38 5,518 118,361.10 26/01/2023 56 11,479 244,043.54 48 6,512 138,770.72 27/01/2023 53 10,200 223,176.00 108 17,928 394,416.00 30/01/2023 120 21,444 452,897.28 - - - 31/01/2023 52 7,600 156,408.00 79 6,400 132,352.00 01/02/2023 46 6,139 128,120.93 69 7,800 163,254.00 02/02/2023 24 3,200 67,968.00 80 10,200 219,198.00 03/02/2023 53 7,900 171,193.00 98 14,682 319,627.14 06/02/2023 85 8,800 190,344.00 63 6,400 139,072.00 07/02/2023 46 3,939 85,397.52 35 4,001 87,021.75 08/02/2023 33 3,564 78,015.96 60 7,718 169,873.18 09/02/2023 13 1,800 39,654.00 78 7,199 158,881.93 10/02/2023 70 7,806 170,170.80 22 2,770 60,524.50 13/02/2023 82 7,991 173,644.43 41 4,630 100,934.00 14/02/2023 22 2,822 61,463.16 84 8,000 174,880.00 15/02/2023 44 5,578 120,596.36 19 2,000 43,360.00 16/02/2023 52 7,600 164,996.00 49 5,600 122,472.00 17/02/2023 42 4,759 101,890.19 41 4,800 103,056.00 20/02/2023 47 5,800 124,352.00 46 5,200 111,644.00 21/02/2023 53 5,248 111,939.84 50 5,600 120,008.00 22/02/2023 128 16,545 347,445.00 23 4,016 84,456.48 23/02/2023 2 200 4,208.00 79 13,905 296,871.75 24/02/2023 73 13,500 289,440.00 73 11,100 238,761.00 27/02/2023 - - - 78 9,266 199,682.30 28/02/2023 54 5,900 128,030.00 55 5,994 130,369.50 01/03/2023 - - - 80 8,351 184,473.59 02/03/2023 93 8,580 188,760.00 - - - 03/03/2023 3 400 8,804.00 56 5,869 131,113.46 06/03/2023 22 1,550 35,231.50 33 2,961 68,339.88 07/03/2023 25 3,950 89,191.00 24 2,672 60,654.40 08/03/2023 42 4,650 105,741.00 60 6,479 147,721.20 09/03/2023 127 22,896 490,432.32 - - - 10/03/2023 79 18,122 335,619.44 - - - 13/03/2023 40 10,451 191,462.32 36 9,500 177,650.00

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 5,696 948,896 18,713,694.64 5,729 993,671 19,670,412.02 14/03/2023 - - - 29 8,500 163,540.00 15/03/2023 77 16,500 311,850.00 5 3,000 56,850.00 16/03/2023 10 2,504 47,225.44 19 6,000 115,500.00 17/03/2023 1 1 19.39 6 3,001 58,519.50 20/03/2023 58 14,068 274,044.64 73 16,500 323,730.00 21/03/2023 53 11,000 220,770.00 28 5,461 110,530.64 22/03/2023 41 9,300 184,140.00 22 3,400 67,694.00 23/03/2023 54 6,989 137,543.52 38 5,500 108,790.00 24/03/2023 83 16,843 326,922.63 9 2,000 39,760.00 27/03/2023 33 6,001 115,879.31 49 9,400 182,736.00 28/03/2023 73 16,495 312,910.15 38 7,500 143,775.00 29/03/2023 11 2,065 39,235.00 49 11,500 219,420.00 30/03/2023 7 1,142 22,109.12 62 11,500 222,985.00 31/03/2023 67 10,758 207,952.14 51 10,398 201,513.24 03/04/2023 15 4,000 77,160.00 45 9,602 186,662.88 04/04/2023 51 10,000 195,800.00 84 16,360 320,983.20 05/04/2023 105 20,047 388,310.39 8 2,004 39,098.04 06/04/2023 41 8,579 164,888.38 71 13,000 251,030.00 11/04/2023 40 5,798 113,466.86 59 11,936 233,945.60 12/04/2023 64 9,871 192,681.92 62 12,001 235,099.59 13/04/2023 39 7,000 138,180.00 62 13,000 257,400.00 14/04/2023 54 10,026 198,615.06 49 6,200 123,380.00 17/04/2023 3 873 17,390.16 42 6,500 129,545.00 18/04/2023 14 2,845 57,099.15 47 7,939 160,526.58 19/04/2023 26 4,255 86,589.25 39 5,500 112,530.00 20/04/2023 73 13,142 269,016.74 31 4,200 86,940.00 21/04/2023 21 3,000 60,930.00 41 8,000 163,200.00 24/04/2023 42 6,500 131,755.00 10 1,156 23,524.60 25/04/2023 117 16,300 322,088.00 2 500 9,890.00 26/04/2023 66 8,919 175,882.68 55 12,000 237,480.00 27/04/2023 70 15,734 313,263.94 53 12,500 250,125.00 28/04/2023 68 13,000 257,400.00 68 16,000 319,360.00 02/05/2023 51 12,500 249,500.00 46 9,863 198,147.67 03/05/2023 77 12,902 255,201.56 39 9,895 196,316.80 04/05/2023 99 16,746 323,867.64 - - - 05/05/2023 20 5,002 96,238.48 60 12,500 241,750.00 08/05/2023 28 3,800 73,644.00 20 2,057 40,090.93 09/05/2023 81 14,900 287,868.00 61 12,135 235,054.95 10/05/2023 69 12,500 239,750.00 37 8,082 155,497.68 11/05/2023 49 13,059 247,468.05 44 8,000 152,080.00 12/05/2023 57 16,441 302,021.17 - - - 15/05/2023 10 2,000 36,880.00 24 4,900 90,454.00 16/05/2023 52 8,777 160,443.56 32 5,642 103,361.44 17/05/2023 15 4,224 77,130.24 76 14,876 273,867.16 18/05/2023 1 500 9,360.00 53 9,483 177,711.42 19/05/2023 25 6,500 122,460.00 34 7,025 132,702.25 22/05/2023 16 2,000 37,540.00 8 2,000 37,740.00 23/05/2023 24 4,501 84,258.72 28 6,529 122,549.33 24/05/2023 87 15,164 279,927.44 1 208 3,881.28 25/05/2023 32 7,480 135,014.00 27 4,064 73,883.52 26/05/2023 28 5,021 90,729.47 23 3,652 66,210.76





Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 5,696 948,896 18,713,694.64 5,729 993,671 19,670,412.02 29/05/2023 1 14 253.68 11 1,085 19,725.30 30/05/2023 66 9,986 181,245.90 44 8,998 163,673.62 31/05/2023 - - - 73 13,784 256,382.40 01/06/2023 26 2,500 47,475.00 55 11,988 228,371.40 02/06/2023 4 7 133.00 32 6,512 125,095.52 05/06/2023 93 13,940 264,720.60 17 4,500 86,310.00 06/06/2023 37 4,493 84,108.96 54 11,138 209,839.92 07/06/2023 7 1,000 18,940.00 66 13,962 265,836.48 08/06/2023 39 4,649 89,214.31 37 6,500 124,930.00 09/06/2023 59 9,384 178,765.20 11 2,500 47,775.00 12/06/2023 5 1,467 27,975.69 41 6,500 124,410.00 13/06/2023 13 1,501 28,909.26 16 3,001 58,189.39 14/06/2023 15 4,001 76,819.20 52 11,001 212,099.28 15/06/2023 76 9,500 182,020.00 2 500 9,705.00 16/06/2023 38 6,288 119,912.16 47 6,660 127,605.60 19/06/2023 60 12,279 235,142.85 30 7,340 142,175.80 20/06/2023 47 7,900 148,599.00 32 5,069 95,804.10 21/06/2023 71 12,127 226,896.17 51 9,107 171,120.53 22/06/2023 64 10,853 197,090.48 12 2,130 38,893.80 23/06/2023 36 9,001 162,558.06 41 6,579 119,014.11 26/06/2023 54 8,000 143,040.00 13 1,349 24,335.96 27/06/2023 67 10,000 177,400.00 46 11,488 204,256.64 28/06/2023 - - - 57 13,000 232,180.00 29/06/2023 24 4,478 80,066.64 37 7,961 142,820.34 30/06/2023 7 2,000 36,000.00 61 12,880 233,385.60

Attachment