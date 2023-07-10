The Medical Devices Market is forecasted to grow by USD 967.35 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.39% during the forecast period

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Devices Market in Africa 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474269/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the medical devices market in Africa provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of chronic diseases in Africa, an increase in the number of hospitals and clinics in Africa, and an increase in the number of CVD in Africa.



The medical devices market in Africa is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals and clinics

• Diagnostic centres

• Others



By Type

• In-vitro diagnostics

• Cardiovascular devices

• Diagnostic equipment

• Dental equipment

• Others



This study identifies the increase in the adoption of wearable medical devices as one of the prime reasons driving the medical devices market in Africa’s growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in technological advancements in medical devices and the increase in new launches in medical devices in Africa will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the medical devices market in Africa covers the following areas:

• Medical devices market sizing in Africa

• Medical devices market forecast in Africa

• Medical devices market industry analysis in Africa



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical devices market in Africa vendors that include Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Canon Inc., CapeRay Medical Pty Ltd., Danaher Corp., DISA Life Sciences, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Gabler Medical UK Ltd., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lodox Systems Pty Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Olympus Corp., Siemens AG, Sinapi Biomedical, Stryker Corp., TiTaMED, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.. Also, the medical devices market in Africa analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474269/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________