Flexion achieves Select Tier Status within the AWS Partner Network

MADISON, WI., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion is pleased to announce that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Select Tier Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN). This relationship will allow Flexion to leverage the power of AWS services, knowledge, experiences, and programs to help benefit its customers as part of their digital and cloud modernization initiatives. AWS Select Tier Services Partners are organizations recognized for proven technical expertise and demonstrated customer experience.



According to Scott Hasse, Flexion’s Chief Technical Officer, “Flexion has a long history of successfully developing solutions built on AWS. Our achievement of this certification reflects both our commitment to continuing to work with AWS and the deep and broad cloud competency we bring to our customers. We are excited by the opportunity to continue to develop our working relationship with AWS as an AWS Select Tier Partner, now and into the future.”

Flexion has been delivering critical digital and cloud modernization initiatives on AWS for over ten years. Currently, Flexion is working with Data Recognition Corporation (DRC) to modernize its computer-based student testing platform to meet the changing needs of K-12 school districts. This modernization includes transitioning to open-source technologies and migrating from on-premises VMware vBlock hardware to AWS infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) services.

Additionally, Flexion has been consulting with various federal government agencies, including the General Services Administration, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, the United States Tax Court, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on their cloud modernization journeys.

Flexion was founded in 1995 as a solution-centric business consultancy in Madison, WI. Flexion is recognized as a leader in agile business transformation, cloud-based greenfield digital development, legacy systems modernization, and AWS Cloud Optimization. We have been helping customers modernize solutions utilizing AWS for over ten years and serve federal, state, and commercial clients using high-performing teams.

