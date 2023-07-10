The Global Solar Photovoltaic Market is forecasted to grow by USD 47.16 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.42% during the forecast period

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Photovoltaic Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229666/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the solar photovoltaic market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing government support for solar power technology, increasing focus on renewable energy, and declining cost of solar photovoltaic cells.



The solar photovoltaic market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential

• Utility



By Deployment

• Ground-mounted

• Rooftop



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing focus on decarbonization by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the solar photovoltaic market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in thin-film solar photovoltaic cells and increasing grid electrification will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the solar photovoltaic market covers the following areas:

• Solar photovoltaic market sizing

• Solar photovoltaic market forecast

• Solar photovoltaic market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis includes ABB Ltd., All Earth Renewables, Canadian Solar Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EMMVEE SOLAR, First Solar Inc., Hanwha Corp., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Sharp Corp., SMA Solar Technology AG, Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., Tongwei Co. Ltd., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Waaree Energies Ltd., Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd., and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

