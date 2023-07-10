The Global 5PL Solutions Market is forecasted to grow by USD 362.39 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 5PL Solutions Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778665/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the 5PL solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rise in global containerized cargo trade, a growing global e-commerce industry, and rising free trade agreements in Europe.



The 5PL solutions market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Transportation

• Warehousing

• Other services



By Application

• E-commerce

• Logistic companies

• Traders



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of cloud-based logistics platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the 5PL solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, emphasis on sustainability and green logistics and collaborative partnerships and strategic alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the 5PL solutions market covers the following areas:

• 5PL solutions market sizing

• 5PL solutions market forecast

• 5PL solutions market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 5PL solutions market vendors that include 5PL Logistics Solutions LLC, AP Moller Maersk AS, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DACHSER SE, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Hemisphere Freight Services Ltd., Hitachi Transport System Ltd., J B Hunt Transport Services Inc., Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Schultz Shipping Group, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Inc.. Also, the 5PL solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

