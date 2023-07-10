The Global Contrast Media Market is forecasted to grow by USD 946.31 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.36% during the forecast period

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contrast Media Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666376/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the contrast media market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing geriatric population and chronic and infectious diseases, the rise in healthcare spending, and the approval of new contrast media.



The contrast media market is segmented as below:

By Modality

• X-ray/CT

• MRI

• Ultrasound



By Application

• Neurological disorders

• Cardiovascular disorders

• Cancer

• Gastrointestinal disorders

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the launch of new contrast media as one of the prime reasons driving the contrast media market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing R and D focus on contrast media injectors and increasing production of contrast media will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the contrast media market covers the following areas:

• Contrast media market sizing

• Contrast media market forecast

• Contrast media market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading contrast media market vendors that include Bayer AG, Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd., Bracco Spa, Covis Pharma GmbH, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Guerbet, iMAX Diagnostic Imaging Ltd., Interpharma Praha as, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jodas Expoim Pvt. Ltd., Lantheus Holdings Inc., Livealth Biopharma Pvt. Ltd., M.Biotech Ltd., Nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd., Novalek Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd., SANOCHEMIA Pharmazeutika GmbH, Spago Nanomedical AB, Taejoon Pharm Co. Ltd., and Unijules Life Sciences Ltd.. Also, the contrast media market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

