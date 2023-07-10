The Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1,999 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.44% during the forecast period

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05583968/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the CAR T-Cell therapy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing awareness regarding CAR T-Cell therapy, the increasing prevalence of blood cancer, and the increasing incidence of hematological malignancies.



The CAR T-Cell therapy market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Cancer treatment centers



By Type

• CD19

• CD22

• BCMA

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising number of product approvals and clinical trials related to car t- cell therapy as one of the prime reasons driving the CAR T-Cell therapy market growth during the next few years. Also, growing investments in research and development to remodel the design of CAR T-Cell therapy and a growing number of collaborations and partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the CAR T-Cell therapy market covers the following areas:

• CAR T-Cell therapy market sizing

• CAR T-Cell therapy market forecast

• CAR T-Cell therapy market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading CAR T-Cell therapy market vendors that include ACROBIOSYSTEMS INC., Allogene Therapeutics Inc., Autolus Therapeutics plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celyad Oncology SA, Eli Lilly and Co., Fate Therapeutics Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Les Laboratoires Servier SAS, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, Noile Immune Biotech Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., and Fortress Biotech Inc.. Also, the CAR T-Cell therapy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05583968/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________