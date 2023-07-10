The Global Nano Positioning Systems Market is forecasted to grow by USD 161.87 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.56% during the forecast period

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nano Positioning Systems Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483171/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the nano positioning systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the wide application of nanotechnology, increasing focus on the miniaturization of electronic devices, and a rise in the number of fabrication plants.



The nano positioning systems market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Optics

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Others



By Type

• Capacitive sensor

• Piezoresistive sensor

• Piezoelectric sensor



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the development of IoNT as one of the prime reasons driving the nano positioning systems market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of piezoelectric actuators and transition to fiber to the home (FTTH) will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the nano positioning systems market covers the following areas:

• Nano positioning systems market sizing

• Nano positioning systems market forecast

• Nano positioning systems market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nano positioning systems market vendors that include Aerotech Inc., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., CEDRAT TECHNOLOGIES SA, Dynamic Structures and Materials LLC, First Ten Angstroms Inc., Harbin Core Tomorrow Science and Technology Co. Ltd., ISP System, Mad City Labs Inc., MICRONIX USA, MKS Instruments Inc., Motion Solutions, OME Technology Co. Ltd., OWIS GmbH, Park Systems Corp., Physik Instrumente GmbH and Co. KG, Piezosystem Jena GmbH, Pro Lite Technology Ltd., SmarAct GmbH, WITTENSTEIN SE, and Prior Scientific Instruments Ltd.. Also, the nano positioning systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

