The Global Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3,372.46 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period

The report on the automotive torque actuator motors market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased popularity and adoption of EVs, high spending by consumers on advanced features of vehicles, and innovation in automotive actuator technologies.



The automotive torque actuator motors market is segmented as below:

By Application

• ETC

• Turbocharger

• EGR



By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) gaining traction as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive torque actuator motors market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for smart vehicles and investment by vendors in r&d will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the automotive torque actuator motors market covers the following areas:

• Automotive torque actuator motors market sizing

• Automotive torque actuator motors market forecast

• Automotive torque actuator motors market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive torque actuator motors market vendors that include Automation Technology Inc., Bray International Inc., Crane Holdings Co., CTS Corp., Curtiss Wright Corp., ElectroCraft Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., Hiwin Technologies Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Moog Inc., NSK Ltd., Pentair Plc, Rockwell Automation Inc., SMC Corp., SONCEBOZ SA, Tolomatic Inc., Val Matic Valve and Manufacturing Corp., and Woodward Inc.. Also, the automotive torque actuator motors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

