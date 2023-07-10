The Global Marine Power Systems Market is forecasted to grow by USD 4094.83 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Marine Power Systems Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877198/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the marine power systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a surge in commercial shipping, an increase in naval vessels, and growth in floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels.



The marine power systems market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Internal lighting

• Navigation lighting

• Surveillance systems

• Engine control

• Others



By End-user

• Commercial ships

• Military vessel

• Underwater vehicle

• Leisure ships

• Small recreational boats



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing marine hybrid propulsion market as one of the prime reasons driving the marine power systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of dual-fuel engines and the gradual adoption of LNG over conventional marine fuel will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the marine power systems market covers the following areas:

• Marine power systems market sizing

• Marine power systems market forecast

• Marine power systems market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading marine power systems market vendors that include AB Volvo, Atlas Marine Systems, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co. Ltd., ENAG SAS, EnerSys, EnPro Industries Inc., General Electric Co., Hydraulic Marine Systems Inc., Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co. Ltd., Ingeteam SA, MAN Energy Solutions SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NEWMAR, Perkins Engines Co. Ltd., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Siemens AG, Wartsila Corp., and Yamaha Corp.. Also, the marine power systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

