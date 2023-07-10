The Global Construction Equipment Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3,818.92 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03829250/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by expanding manufacturing and distribution facilities, increasing investment in infrastructure, and a rising number of new equipment launches.



The construction equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Owned equipment

• Rented equipment

• Leased equipment



By Application

• Commercial

• Residential

• Infrastructure



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the construction equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of new technologies and materials in the construction industry and the growing trend of construction equipment rentals will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading construction equipment market vendors that include AB Volvo, Action Construction Equipment Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Escorts Kubota Ltd., Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Manitou BF SA, SANY Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Terex Corp., Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.. Also, the construction equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

