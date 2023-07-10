Turtle Island Restoration Network Uses Art to Highlight Sea Turtles and Ocean Conservation

Galveston, TX, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turtle Island Restoration Network proudly displays The Mural at Menard Park in partnership with Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary (FGBNMS) and the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation. Located at a prominent spot on the Seawall, this stunning mural showcases the five species of sea turtles found in the Gulf of Mexico.

Menard Park, already home to a Turtle About Town (TAT) and the Bronze Kemp's ridley sea turtle, pays tribute to the dedicated efforts of individuals in Texas and Mexico who played a crucial role in the recovery of the Kemp's ridley sea turtle from the brink of extinction.

The "Turtles About Town" project is part of a public art initiative to raise awareness about endangered species and foster community engagement. With different themes throughout the city, these artistic installations remind us of the importance of protecting these remarkable creatures and promoting economic growth in the Galveston community.

Turtle Island Restoration Network joined forces with Clay Cup Studios, a local interactive art studio, to bring this project to Galveston. Community businesses and organizations sponsor a turtle, while local artists are commissioned to infuse each sculpture with its unique personality, reflecting the essence of Galveston. To learn more about this transformative project, please visit our website; https://seaturtles.org/campaigns/turtles-about-town/

Joanie Steinhaus, Gulf of Mexico Program Director for Turtle Island Restoration Network, emphasized the significance of outreach and education in conserving sea turtles and the marine environment. Their programs address crucial topics such as watersheds, marine debris, and habitat preservation, empowering individuals to make sustainable lifestyle choices that minimize their ecological footprint.

To support local high schools, the Turtle Island Restoration Network Education Center in Galveston will showcase a turtle art project created by Isabella Cazenave, a talented junior from Carnegie Vanguard High School. Utilizing recycled plastic from beach cleanups, Isabella's art installation highlights the detrimental impact of plastic pollution on marine animals and their fragile ecosystems.

Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN) is a global leader advocating for protecting oceans and marine wildlife. The organization's mission is to mobilize local communities worldwide to safeguard marine wildlife and the oceans and inland watersheds that sustain them. TIRN achieves its goals through grassroots empowerment, consumer action, strategic litigation, hands-on restoration, environmental education, and promoting sustainable marine policies locally, nationally, and internationally. For additional information, please visit seaturtles.org.

About Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary: https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/ocean/sanctuaries/flower-garden.html

About National Marine Sanctuary Foundation: https://marinesanctuary.org

