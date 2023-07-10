NOVATAE LAUNCHES UNIQUE MIDWIVES PLAN

Dallas, TX, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novatae Risk Group (Novatae), a leading wholesale insurance distributor, announced that it has launched TheMidwifePlan, a specialized professional and general liability insurance policy created specifically for midwives, birth centers and allied healthcare professionals in all types of settings.

The unique program boasts many desirable specifications such as enhanced risk management review, coverage extensions not available in most offerings and Novatae’s own midwifery advisory board that oversees underwriting and claims management. With an inhouse program manager and underwriter that has more than 30 years of experience dedicated to helping midwives and birth centers, Novatae is paving the way for this highly specialized industry to have access to the quality risk protection it needs.

“Our new program is a win for midwives across 49 states,” said Daniel Ginden, managing director, program development of Novatae. “It includes all the necessary coverages a midwife or birthing center needs to protect themselves and their clients and can be configured to meet the specific needs of their practice.”

Novatae anticipates quoting to begin in July with effective dates of August and beyond.

About Novatae Risk Group

Novatae Risk Group (Novatae) is a full-service wholesale insurance brokerage, managing general agency and program manager providing brokers and their clients with specialty insurance products and services for complex and hard-to-place risks across property, casualty, workers’ compensation, cyber, professional, management, construction, environmental, garage, inland marine/ocean marine and more. Novatae serves more than 6,000 clients from 27 offices across the United States. For more information, please visit www.novatae.com.

Media Contact:

Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer

732-380-0900 Ext. 736