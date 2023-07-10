The Global Transformer Oil Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1155.29 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.76% during the forecast period

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transformer Oil Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02080605/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the transformer oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion of T and D, the modernization of existing transformers, and the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources.



The transformer oil market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Industrial

• Utilities

• Commercial

• Residential



By Product

• Mineral-based

• Silicon-based

• Bio-based



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of eco-efficient transformers as one of the prime reasons driving the transformer oil market growth during the next few years. Also, the expansion of transformer oil facilities and growing new developments will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the transformer oil market covers the following areas:

• Transformer oil market sizing

• Transformer oil market forecast

• Transformer oil market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading transformer oil market vendors that include Apar Industries Ltd., BP Plc, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P., Cargill Inc., Chevron Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Edens Garden Inc., Ergon Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Hinduja Group Ltd., Lubrita Europe BV, Neste Corp., Nynas AB, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, Phillips 66, Repsol SA, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd., Shell plc, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., and TotalEnergies SE.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

