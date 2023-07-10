New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US DoD C4ISR Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474336/?utm_source=GNW

This This research service focuses on US Department of Defense (DoD) command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) budget spending.



The study includes research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and other services.



C4ISR spending for the fiscal year 2024 DoD budget request is the foundation of this research.



The DoD C4ISR 2024 budget request covers Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and joint service spending plans and major program spending requests.



The base year for financial spending is 2022, and the market forecast is from 2023 to 2028. Electronic warfare (EW) programs are included because of the close operational and technical relationship across C4ISR sectors.



Growth opportunities for research and development, procurement, and O&M are outlined in this study as well.



This study is not an inventory of US DoD C4ISR system types, numbers, technical specifications, or platform installations.



Program segmentation, inclusion, large multiyear programs, and funding forecasts are at the analyst’s discretion.

Author: Brad Curran

