Amazon Web Services and Momentum Bring Fiber Optic Fusion Splicing Certificate to Calgary

Calgary, Alberta, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the Alberta Investment Forum at the Calgary Stampede, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced it has teamed up with Momentum—a community organization committed to providing relevant skills-based training programs to help build an inclusive local economy—to bring a free fiber optic fusion splicing training course to Calgary.

Fiber optic cables are the backbone of the modern world, carrying internet, TV, and telephone data. In a world more reliant on the constant and powerful flow of data, fiber optic installation and repair is a vital and sought-after skill. These skills are increasingly needed to build out the world’s data and communication networks including 5G and data centers. These specialized skills are among those expected to experience the fastest pace of job growth in the Calgary region.

Identifying this need to train workers for today and the future, and as part of Amazon’s commitment to train 29 million people for free on cloud computing and technical skills by 2025, AWS launched the Fusion Splicing Certificate Courses in collaboration with local organizations and education institutions in the U.S., and now in Canada.

The two-day course will create a pipeline of qualified talent for local and national fiber optic installation and repair companies. Through lectures and hands-on workshops led by Sumitomo Electric Lightwave—a recognized leader in optical fiber technologies and solutions—students will learn real-world deployment techniques using a variety of hand tools and state-of-the-art automated fusion splicing technology. In addition to skills development, the course prioritizes job placement opportunities by connecting graduates with employers upon graduation so they can explore job opportunities.

The course, offered at no cost to students, will be held at Momentum on September 12 and 13, 2023. Registration is now open and those interested can sign-up here. The program requires no prior experience or education, though it is most valuable for adults who have an adjacent skill set and want to explore a transition into fiber optic installation and repair.

To learn more about the AWS Fusion Splicing program, visit AWS Fusion Splicing Certificate website.

This the second major skills training initiative AWS is bringing to Calgary after announcing a $4.3 billion investment over the next 15 years with the AWS Canada West Region (Calgary) to open late 2023/early 2024. AWS re/Start—also part of Amazon’s commitment to train 29 million people for free—is helping the workforce prepare for entry-level roles in cloud computing with a free 12-week digital skills program. The program is currently being run by Momentum, with support from Chic Geek, to help bring more women into the tech workforce. For its part, Mount Royal University is running AWS re/Start for displaced professionals from the oil and gas sector in the Calgary area, as part of Calgary’s Edge UP 2.0 program.

QUOTES:

“Alberta’s economy is strong, and the biggest issue we face is labour shortages. I’m thrilled that AWS is building on its earlier investments in Alberta and partnering with Momentum to provide training that will help fill some of the gaps employers are facing. This program will help Albertans find future-proof jobs for a digital world.” – Premier Danielle Smith

“AWS believes in the power of skills training and its positive, long-term impact on our employees, customers, partners, and communities. Through its range of programs, Momentum brings a wealth of expertise in helping people living with systemic barriers train for a good job. The AWS Fusion Splicing course will help open new opportunities and career pathways for participants in Calgary–and continue our investment in the province as we prepare to open our second Canadian data center region in late 2023/early 2024.” – Michael Punke, Vice President, Global Public Policy, Amazon Web Services

“Collaborating with AWS creates an opportunity to widen the path to careers in Calgary's growing tech sector while also making a meaningful contribution to bridging the technical gap in the workforce.” – Jeff Loomis, Executive Director, Momentum

“AWS’s collaboration with Momentum to deliver local training for in-demand skills is recognition that Alberta is one of the fastest growing tech talent markets in North America. This training program will help Albertans learn new skills, open new career opportunities in tech, and further build Alberta’s reputation as a tech and innovation hub with the talent that will enable companies to flourish in a digital era.” – Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta

About MOMENTUM

Momentum is a Calgary-based charity dedicated to community economic development. Momentum offers a range of programs that help people living with systemic barriers to start a business, manage and save their money, and get a good job. Through, programs, policy research and advocacy, Momentum works with people, businesses, communities, and systems to increase each individuals’ income and assets and create a thriving local economy for all. For more information, please visit momentum.org.

About Invest Alberta

Invest Alberta engages the world and provides high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With team members strategically positioned in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits. Since 2020, Invest Alberta has supported the commitment of nearly $20 billion in investment that created more than 25,000 new high-value jobs for Albertans. For more information, please visit investalberta.ca.