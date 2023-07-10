Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Size To Worth USD 20.67 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 32.6%

New York, United States , July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Size is to grow from USD 1.23 billion in 2022 to USD 20.67 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.6% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2121

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) are high-temperature electrochemical devices that convert chemical energy directly into electricity. They employ a solid oxide electrolyte, typically ceramic, which allows for ion transport between the electrodes. SOFCs are known for their fuel flexibility, high efficiency, and low emissions. Fuel, such as hydrogen, methane, or carbon monoxide, is supplied to the anode, while oxygen from the air is fed to the cathode. The fuel is oxidized at the anode, generating electrons and oxygen ions that migrate through the electrolyte to the cathode, where they combine with oxygen to produce electricity, heat, and water. SOFCs offer a promising solution for clean and efficient energy generation.

Report Coverage

This research report categorizes the market for solid oxide fuel cell market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the solid oxide fuel cell market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the solid oxide fuel cell market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 100 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on, " Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Planar and Tubular), By Application (Portable, Stationary, and Transport), By End-User (Commercial & Industrial, Data Centers, Military & Defense, and Residentials), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032". Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2121

The transport segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 33.4% during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global solid oxide fuel cell market is segmented into portable, stationary, and transport. The transport segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period within the solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) market. The increasing demand for clean and sustainable transportation solutions, along with the advancements in SOFC technology, are driving the adoption of SOFCs in the transport sector. SOFCs offer high energy efficiency and can utilize a range of fuels, making them suitable for various transportation applications. The transition towards zero-emission vehicles and the need for efficient power sources in the transport industry are expected to fuel the growth of the transport segment in the SOFC market.

The commercial & industrial segment held the largest market share of around 36.7% in 2022.

Based on end-user, the global solid oxide fuel cell market is segmented into commercial & industrial, data centers, military & defense, and residentials. The commercial and industrial segment has captured the largest market share in the solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) market. This is due to several key factors because commercial and industrial applications often require a reliable and continuous power supply to support their operations, making SOFCs an attractive choice. SOFCs offer high electrical efficiency, fuel flexibility, and low emissions, aligning with the sustainability goals of many commercial and industrial entities. Additionally, the commercial and industrial sector has a higher power demand, which can be efficiently met by the larger size and higher power output capabilities of SOFC systems.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2121

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 34.5% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is poised to experience significant growth in the solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) market during the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this projected growth because this region has a robust industrial sector and is witnessing rapid urbanization and industrialization, driving the demand for reliable and clean energy solutions. Governments in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are actively promoting the adoption of clean energy technologies, including SOFCs, through favorable policies, subsidies, and incentives. Furthermore, the presence of key SOFC manufacturers, research institutions, and technological expertise in the region enhances the market's growth potential. Additionally, the rising need for off-grid power solutions and the region's increasing investment in renewable energy infrastructure are expected to propel the adoption of SOFCs in Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global solid oxide fuel cell market include ZTEK Corporation, Special Power Source, Aisin Seiki, Bloom Energy, Mitsubishi Power Ltd., Cummins Inc., Ceres, General Electric, FuelCell Energy Inc., Ningbo SOFCMAN Energy, Kyocera Corporation, AVL, and NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. and Among Others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2121

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global solid oxide fuel cell market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, By Type

Planar

Tubular

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, By Application

Portable

Stationary

Transport

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, By End-User

Commercial & Industrial

Data Centers

Military & Defense

Residentials

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Marine Battery Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Lead acid, and Others), By Ship Type (Commercial and Defense), By Function (Starting, Deep Cycle, and Dual Purpose), By Nominal Capacity (Less than 150 Ah, and More than 150 Ah), By Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), By Battery Density (<100 WH/KG and More than 100 WH/KG), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022–2032.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/marine-battery-market

Global Generator Rental Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Power Rating (Below 100 kVA, 100 kVA -500 kVA, 501 kVA -1000 kVA, and Above 1000 kVA), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Natural Gas, and Others), By Application (Continuous Load, Standby Load, and Peak Load Shaving), By End-Use (Utilities, Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, Events, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/generator-rental-market

Global Electric Traction Motor Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (AC and DC), By Power Rating (Below 200 kW, 200-400 kW, and Above 400 kW), By Application (Railways, Electric Vehicle, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/electric-traction-motor-market

Global Waste to Energy Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Thermochemical and Biochemical), By Waste Type (Municipal Solid Waste, Process Waste, Agriculture Waste, and Others), By Application (Electricity and Heat), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast (2022 – 2032).

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/waste-to-energy-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter