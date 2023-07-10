Emerging Markets PR, Marcom Firm CMW Media Announces Appointment of Cassandra Dowell to Partner, New PR Team Promotions



Dowell Previously Served as Firm’s Account Director, Promotion Includes Elevation of Two Public Relations Team Members

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - CMW Media (“CMW” or the “Company”), a public relations and digital marketing agency specializing in emerging markets, announced today the appointment of Cassandra Dowell as Partner in the firm as well as the promotion of Nicole Farah to Senior Public Relations and Investor Relations Lead and Beth Adan to Senior Public Relations Account Manager on the PR team.

The promotions are intended to ignite the rapid growth of an award-winning firm that has branded the top names in cannabis, helped legalize the US and several major global markets for cannabidiol (CBD), and educated millions of readers and viewers around the world.

"I am grateful for the extraordinary opportunity to harness my passion for storytelling and channel it toward elevating cannabis to the forefront of mainstream, international discussions, while shining a spotlight on the remarkable individuals who make such developments possible,” said Dowell, Partner at CMW Media. “The CMW firm has a powerful story of its own, with experience educating and opening up foreign markets, and speaking at numerous educational and trade shows across the US. I would like to thank my team members for their support, and our clients for trusting us every day.”

Dowell brings well over a decade of cannabis industry and public relations experience to CMW Media from her role as VP of Communications for Revolution Enterprises in Chicago, one of Illinois’ first licensed cultivators under the state’s medical program. Before joining Revolution, Dowell excelled as an award-winning journalist and cannabis trade writer based in the Chicagoland area. At CMW, Dowell has run and constructed campaigns around multiple IPOs and public- and Nasdaq-traded companies, represented the Emerald Conference for PR during their acquisition by Marijuana Business Conference, and represented Grassroots when they were acquired by Curaleaf for $875 million. Dowell has a BA in Journalism from Roosevelt University.

“As a business leader, I always consider elevating our employees and pushing them to be the best they can one of the largest responsibilities of a firm,” said Kyle Porter, the CEO of CMW Media. “A huge congratulations to Cassandra and to Nicole and Beth on her team, they have shown hard work, tenacity and that they care about the company – they deserve the acknowledgement and a very sincere thanks to our entire hard-working team.”

Originally from Southern California, Nicole Farah brings to the table more than seven years of experience working in global public relations, internal communications, investor relations, and brand partnerships. Farah joined the CMW team as a PR Account Manager and now heads up CMW’s international operations and their growing Investor Relations team as CMW’s Senior Public Relations and Investor Relations Lead. Farah is passionate about emerging/high-risk markets, including cannabis and psychedelics, and has placed stories in top tier media including Yahoo Finance, Forbes, CNN, ABC News, Politico, Bloomberg, the Wall Street Journal, and Fox News. Farah currently resides in Manchester in the United Kingdom — where she continues to support medical research in the UK and greater cannabis legalization worldwide. Prior to joining the CMW Media team, Farah worked with a variety of clients in B2B and B2C sectors including regenerative agriculture, local and national non-profit, consumer wellness, clothing & accessories, and homeware. Farah has a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in English from Chapman University in California and a Master of Science (MSc) in Public Relations and Digital Communications from The Manchester Metropolitan University in England.

A native of Washington state, which was the first state to legalize cannabis in 2012 alongside Colorado, Beth Adan remains the Founder and Editor of the cannabis trade news site Toke Tank, and joined CMW Media in 2021 as a Senior Public Relations Account Executive. Adan also has over a decade of cannabis experience and has managed 100-plus communications campaigns and secured media placements for clients in top tier publications such as USA Today, The New York Times, Yahoo Finance, CNN, Entrepreneur, CIO, Fast Company, Forbes, The San Jose Mercury News, and The Washington Post. Adan is from the greater Seattle area and has a BA from Washington State University in Strategic Communications and Public Relations, alongside a BA in Anthropology.

