Cosmetics Packaging Market Assessment, By Material, By Container Type, By Application, By Region, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2016-2030F

The global cosmetics packaging market continues to grow at an impressive rate over the decades due to the continuously rising demand for skin care, nail care, hair care, and colour cosmetic products. The cosmetics packaging market is directly influenced by the personal care industry which has shown tremendous expansion and unmatched resiliency throughout its remarkable growth trajectory. The cosmetics industry has developed into a growing industry on a global scale owing to changing customer preferences, rising e-commerce adoption, and technical improvements in cosmetic packaging. The cosmetics packaging market growth rate is forecasted to be 5.28% compounded annually for the forecast period between 2023 to 2030.



A wide range of packaging materials, including plastics, glass, metals, and paperboard, as well as several packaging formats, including bottles, jars, tubes, sachets, pumps and dispensers, are available in the market. The market is estimated to reach USD 75.06 billion by 2030 from USD 49.73 billion in 2022 owing to increasing manufacturing enterprises and innovation for cosmetics products. Over time, sustainable product packaging will likely gain momentum, influenced by regulatory policies, technological advancements and consumer preference.



To offer outstanding packaging solutions for brands, Rayuen is continuously looking for novel approaches. The company announced their newest collection of multi-use makeup packaging containers, which are made especially for liquid foundation, makeup primer, skin sticks and other products.



Luxury & Premium Packaging Materials on Demand



In the cosmetics industry, luxurious and premium packaging is essential for raising the perceived value of goods and developing a distinctive brand experience. The cosmetics sector continues to see high demand for luxurious and premium packaging. To project a feeling of luxury and exclusivity, high-end brands are spending on precise detailing, premium materials and creative packaging designs. Trends in luxury packaging include unusual shapes, embossing, metallic treatments and premium closures. Estee Lauder, Coty and L’Oréal Paris are some notable premium cosmetics brands that incorporate high-quality packaging for their various products. Paperboard, Plastic, Metal and Glass are some packaging materials used in inner and outer packaging.



Growth in E-commerce Business Segment



The cosmetics industry’s e-commerce’s explosive growth has changed the face of packaging. Packaging must be designed with online retail in mind, with a focus on consumer engagement during the unboxing process, the convenience of opening and product security during transit. The growing e-commerce market requires more packaging products like cardboard, bubble wrap and poly mailers. The E-commerce segment has expanded significantly in the past decade due to increased urbanization and internet penetration in both rural and urban areas. Online available cosmetics products that use glass and metal jars, bottles and dispensers fuel demand for the glass and metal market as primary packaging and for cardboard and plastic market as secondary packaging and poly mailers, paperboard, and bubble wraps as protection packaging during transit.



Minimalist Beauty Packaging on the Rise



With changing market trends and consumer preferences, beauty brands are adapting packaging choices that have higher chances of them being successful throughout the year. The sleek designs focus on simplicity and draw customers’ attention more quickly which promotes the minimalist beauty packaging trends in the market.



The popularity of minimalism which says that skincare and cosmetics should take the minimalist approach and beauty needs to be clean and simple, several brands are adopting simple packaging designs, as well as their ingredient choices as minimalist packaging allows the consumer to easily scan the important information about the product on the shelf.



For example, Nuori, a brand by Danish Jasmi Bonnén launched in 2015 had earlier changes their labels to minimalist style but now recently, the brand has switch to sharper cylinder-shaped glass bottles that look more clean and more minimal.



Sustainable Packaging in Focus



The cosmetics business is seeing an increase in demand for environmentally friendly packaging, the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions is a result of rising environmental awareness. To lessen their impact on the environment, brands are increasingly using eco-friendly materials including recycled plastics, bioplastics, glass and paper. Initiatives for environmentally friendly packaging, such as reusable containers, biodegradable materials, and simple designs, are gaining popularity. Paper, recyclable materials, and renewable resources—often leftovers from the agro and forestry sectors or the food industry—are being used more frequently by manufacturers for packaging. Customers are also warmly responding to refillable solutions because they help to reduce waste.



In May 2023, a Nordic pioneer in circular beauty, Lumene, introduced a 97% bio-based jar which is made out of side streams of Finnish forestry industry in order to reduce the usage of fossil-based plastic. The company aims to switch to sustainable and renewable packaging material to replace 80% of its plastic packaging.



Impact of COVID-19



COVID-19 posed a significant impact on various aspects of the cosmetics packaging market from manufacturing to distribution to the demand and logistics side. Global supply chains have been hampered by the pandemic, which has delayed the manufacture and delivery of packaging materials. The availability of raw materials has been impacted by lockdown procedures, travel restrictions, and labour shortages, leading to supply chain issues and longer lead times. E-commerce sales have significantly increased as a result of physical retail store closures during the crisis and an increase in internet shopping. Due to this change, there is now a greater need for packaging materials suited for e-commerce, such as safe, environmentally friendly packaging solutions. While the pandemic has posed difficulties for the cosmetics packaging industry, it has also expedited other trends, including the emphasis on sustainability and packaging for e-commerce.



Key Players Landscape and Outlook



In the upcoming years, the market for cosmetics packaging is anticipated to expand steadily. The Cosmetic Industry continues to depend heavily on innovative packaging. The packaging of a product is where consumers first make a connection with it, therefore whether it is sold online or in a physical location. The worldwide cosmetics industry’s steady expansion, rising consumer demand for environmentally friendly packaging options, technical improvements, e-commerce trends, regulatory compliance and the significance of branding and marketing all contribute to the market’s growth. Packaging plays an important role in a cosmetics brand’s connection with its customers. Due to its amazing traits, glass jars and bottles are becoming more and more popular among the many cosmetic packaging materials in the beauty industry. Meanwhile, it is simple to see that an increasing number of high-end cosmetic businesses choose heavy thick-walled glass jars and bottles as their main cosmetic packaging for formulations for skin care.



APC Packaging launched a double wall jar glass in February 2023. The product is created with sustainable materials and is available in 30 ml and 50 ml capacities.

