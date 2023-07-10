TSS, INC. APPOINTS JANET MORRISON, SPHR, GPHR, AS ITS NEW CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

ROUND ROCK, Texas, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSS Inc., a top-tier provider of data center facilities and technology solutions, has appointed Janet Morrison as its new Chief People Officer (CPO), effective July 10, 2023. With this appointment, TSS reaffirms its commitment to a thriving organizational culture and a positive employee experience. Morrison's impressive credentials as an SPHR and GPHR-certified global HR leader and people developer make her an ideal candidate to support TSS's growth and success. In her new role, Morrison will oversee the company's human resources strategy, talent acquisition, employee engagement, corporate communication, and overall organizational development initiatives.



"We are thrilled to welcome Janet to our executive team," said Darryll Dewan, CEO, President. “She has established her proficiency in building world-class teams within leading organizations and fostering a productive work atmosphere. TSS is a people-driven organization, and the addition of Janet is further example of the investment we are making in the long-term strength of our team. This message is equally important to our staff and our customers. Janet will be a strategic contributor to our growth and success.”

With over 20 years of experience in human resources, Morrison is an expert in diversity, equity, and inclusion research, as well as an author on the subject. Morrison has held HR and business leadership positions at renowned companies such as Dell Technologies, Schneider Electric, Ford Motor Company, and Nike. During her professional journey, she has effectively implemented creative employee and labor relations programs, along with people strategies that have significantly contributed to the growth of the business. Her valuable experience and insightful perspective make her an indispensable HR asset.

"I am truly honored to join TSS and contribute to its continued success," said Morrison. "I believe that investing in our people is the key to unlocking the full potential of any organization. I am excited to lead the HR function and collaborate with our outstanding team to uphold our mission of cultivating a remarkable work environment that propels our strategic objectives forward.”

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Janet Morrison as she embarks on this new chapter as Chief People Officer at TSS.

About TSS, Inc.:

At TSS, we pride ourselves on our steadfast commitment to innovation and ensuring our customers' satisfaction. As a reliable and trusted provider, we offer comprehensive solutions for the planning, design, integration, deployment, maintenance, and evolution of data center facilities and information infrastructure. Our industry-leading experts provide customizable end-to-end services, including technology consulting, engineering, design, construction, operations, and facilities management. We attribute our success to our investment in state-of-the-art technology and our dedicated employees. Despite the ever-changing industry, we remain steadfast in delivering excellent service, from system installation and integration to maintenance for traditional and modular data centers. To learn more about our services, please visit www.tssiusa.com or call 888-321-4877.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC website at www.sec.gov and on our Investor Relations website at www.tssiusa.com. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. TSS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Attachment