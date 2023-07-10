ARCPOINT LAUNCHES MYARCPOINTLABS TO HELP CLOSE A GROWING GAP WITHIN THE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM BY DELIVERING PREVENTATIVE HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS TO ALL THOSE WHO WANT THEM

Greenville, South Carolina, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCpoint Inc. (TSXV: ARC) (the “Company” or “ARCpoint”) a leading US-based franchise system providing drug testing, alcohol screening, DNA and clinical lab testing services is pleased to report that it has launched its new consumer e-commerce platform, MyARCpointLabs. (“MAPL”) MyARCpointLabs was developed to make it easier for both the Company’s franchisees to attract and better serve individual healthcare consumers and for consumers to more easily purchase the Company’s products and services.



ARCpoint’s President and CEO, John Constantine commented “The US healthcare system is complicated, it can be expensive, and for too many people, it is difficult to access. For all these reasons, the way Americans consume healthcare is changing and that’s why we built MyARCpointLabs.”

According to a 2019 Consumer Sentiment Survey by United Healthcare, only about 6% of the survey respondents showed an understanding of all four of the basic health insurance terms health plan premium, health plan deductible, out-of-pocket maximum and co-insurance. (1) This lack of understanding about how health insurance works, combined with a lack of transparent pricing and potentially high overall cost, contributes to many Americans neglecting their health as indicated by a 2022 Policygenius Health Insurance Survey. According to the Policygenius survey, 41% of Americans with health insurance have avoided getting medical care because they knew or feared insurance wouldn’t cover the costs. (2) Beyond the issues of cost and confusion around healthcare, the situation is even worse for many Americans given that about 30%, or over 100 million Americans do not have access to a usual source of primary health care according to a February 2023 report from the National Association of Community Health Centers (“NACHC”) entitled “Closing the Primary Care Gap”. (3)

Mr. Constantine added “With the launch of MyARCpointLabs, not only are we giving our 134 franchisee locations easy to use tools to attract new customers, but more importantly, we are making it far easier for consumers to find, book and access healthcare products and services they want and need. With the new MyARCpointLabs mobile platform, consumers can book an appointment for tests or services through ARCpoint as easily as they can book a restaurant reservation”.

ARCpoint’s goal is to leverage technology along with brick-and-mortar locations to give consumers access to convenient, cost-effective healthcare information and solutions with transparent, up-front pricing, so that they can be proactive and preventative with their health and well-being. By combining an easy-to-use consumer mobile platform with intuitive digital marketing and scheduling tools, MAPL will help close a growing gap within the healthcare system by delivering preventative healthcare solutions to all those who want them.

1) United Healthcare is a provider of health benefit programs and a businesses of UnitedHealth Group, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange. You can view information about the 2019 United Healthcare Consumer Sentiment Survey, including information about the survey methodology, parameters and constraints at https://newsroom.uhc.com/health/Consumer-sentiment-survey-2019.html

2) Policygenius is an online insurance broker helping people get the coverage they need to protect their family, property, and finances. Since 2014, the company has sold more than $160 billion in coverage from their headquarters in New York City, NY and Durham, North Carolina. You can view information about the Policygenius survey, including information about the survey methodology, parameters and constraints at https://www.policygenius.com/health-insurance/health-insurance-survey-2022/

3) The National Association of Community Health Centers (“NACHC”) was established in 1971 and serves as the leading national voice for America’s Health Centers and as an advocate for health care access for the medically underserved and uninsured. You can view information about the NACHC Closing the Primary Care Gap, including information about the survey methodology, parameters and constraints at https://www.nachc.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Closing-the-Primary-Care-Gap_Full-Report_2023_digital-final.pdf





About ARCpoint Inc.

ARCpoint is a leading US-based franchise system providing drug testing, alcohol screening, DNA and clinical lab testing, corporate wellness programs, and employment and background screening, among other services. The Company is based in Greenville, South Carolina, USA. ARCpoint Franchise Group LLC, formed under the laws of the state of South Carolina in February 2005, is the franchisor of ARCpoint Labs and supports over 130 independently owned locations. ARCpoint sells franchises to individuals throughout the United States and provides support in the form of marketing, technology and training to new franchisees. ARCpoint Corporate Labs LLC develops corporate-owned labs committed to providing accurate, cost-effective solutions for customers, businesses and physicians. AFG Services LLC serves as the innovation center of the ARCpoint group of companies as it builds a proprietary technology platform and a physician network to equip all ARCpoint labs with best-in-class tools and solutions to better serve their customers. The platform also digitalizes and streamlines administrative functions such as materials purchasing, compliance, billing and physician services for ARCpoint franchise labs and other clients.

For more information, please contact:

ARCpoint Inc.

Jason Tong, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (604) 889-7827

E-mail: invest@arcpointlabs.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Forward-Looking Information – this news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws which are based on ARCpoint’s current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expect”, “likely”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate” and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may”, “would” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Froward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies, the COVID-19 pandemic; competition and other risks.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such factors. When considering the forward-looking information contained herein, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.