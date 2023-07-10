Trading Announcement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THESE RESTRICTIONS MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS

GLOBAL INTERCONNECTION GROUP LIMITED

(“GLOBAL INTERCONNECTION GROUP”, “GIG” or the “Company”)

Formerly Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited

in respect of

GLOBAL INTERCONNECTION GROUP

ISIN Code GG00BMB5XZ39

Ticker: CABLE : AEX

Announcement of Trades

GIG is pleased to announce that the following trades took place today, 10 July 2023:

1,429,862 GIG Ordinary Shares from Disruptive Capital Investments II Limited to Long Term Assets Limited, at a price of £11.655 per GIG Ordinary Share; and 588,529 GIG Ordinary Shares from de Boucaud Truell Intergenerational Family Limited Partnership Incorporated to Cedriane de Boucaud Truell, at a price of £11.655 per GIG Ordinary Share,

together, the “Trades”.

As a result of the Trades, Long Term Assets Limited now holds 9.2% of the issued share capital of the Company and Cedriane de Boucaud Truell now holds 3.2% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Please note that, inter alia:

Long Term Assets is managed by Disruptive Capital GP Limited; which is owned by affiliates of, and has common directors with, the Company, including Edmund Truell and Roger le Tissier.

Cédriane de Boucaud Truell is a director of an intermediary holding company, Global InterConnection Group SA and is a director of Disruptive Capital GP Limited.

