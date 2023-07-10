Media Advisory: The CORE to Announce Investigations Into Forced Labour By Canadian Companies in China

English French

OTTAWA, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CORE, the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise, will hold a News Conference Announcing the Launch of Investigations into Allegations that Two Canadian Companies Benefitted from the Use of Uyghur Forced Labour in their supply chains and operations in China.



On July 11th, 2023 at 1:30 pm EDT, the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise, Sheri Meyerhoffer, will hold a news conference to announce the launch of investigations based on the Office’s initial assessment of allegations of human rights abuses. The allegations involve the supply chains and operations of two Canadian companies in the People’s Republic of China.

Simultaneous translation will be provided in French and Spanish.

Location and Links:

In-person: Rossy Pavilion, National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street, Ottawa, Ontario Time: 1:00 pm – 1:30 pm Registration 1:30 pm News Conference Begins

Register online at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-canadian-ombudsperson-for-responsible-enterprise-press-conference-tickets-667571774147

Media are asked to pre-register with their press credentials either online or in person. All other interested parties will be able to view the livestream, the link for which will be provided upon registration.

For accredited media interested in attending the news conference and those interested in being on the media list for the remaining 11 published reports to be released in the next few weeks, please contact Sharmala Naidoo (contact information below).

For more information on the complaint process of the Office of the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise, please visit What is the complaint process?

Contact information:

Sharmala Naidoo, Director - Engagement

Email: sharmala.naidoo@core-ocre.gc.ca

Mobile: 343-573-3287