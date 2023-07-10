Lamar Advertising Company to Release Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its second quarter ended June 30, 2023 earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers: 1-800-420-1271 or 1-785-424-1634
  
Passcode:63104
  
Live Webcast: www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations
  
Webcast Replay:www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations
  
 Available through Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
  
Company Contact:Buster Kantrow
 Director of Investor Relations
 (225) 926-1000
 bkantrow@lamar.com