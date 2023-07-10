Grants Fund Research to Improve Lives of Those with Spinal Cord Injury

Vancouver, BC, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VANCOUVER, BC – July 10, 2023 – Praxis Spinal Cord Institute is delighted to announce the allocation of more than $4 million in grant awards to support 33 spinal cord injury (SCI) initiatives across Canada. Projects funded involve SCI translational research and innovation in diagnostics and clinical care as well as supporting the implementation of best practices. This funding supports initiatives by 31 leading researchers that address meaningful priorities to improve quality of life for the SCI community in Canada.

“Praxis plays a major part in translating theory into practical action, improving quality of life for the SCI community. We’re excited to work with our research partners to identify and mobilize clinical best practices across Canada and the world. Acting as a hub, our funding supports a diverse and inclusive portfolio of projects bringing positive impact to clinical and diagnostic care strategies and innovation across the whole SCI pathway.” Bill Barrable, CEO Praxis Spinal Cord Institute

The projects include the continued funding of a National SCI Registry across Canada, SCI resources including a national imaging repository and International SCI Biobank, an international SCI study investigating the clinical management of acute SCI, the development of evidence-based SCI systematic reviews and clinical practice guidelines, and commercialization initiatives.

Supporting initiatives across Canada, this funding accelerates research into clinical best practices and innovation for the SCI community, supporting our vision of a world without paralysis following SCI.

For the full list of recipients, see Supplementary Information below and please visit our website for more details: https://praxisinstitute.org/23692-2/

Quotes

Dr. Cathy Craven (from SCI IEQCC Central Support report) “We appreciate Praxis’s financial support of Canadians and the Consortium central team as leaders in Canadian SCI rehab health services.”

Drs James Milligan and Joe Lee “We are grateful for the support from this grant in supporting our SCI primary care network to inform best practices and knowledge translation.”

Adam Velenosi, Program Manager, International SCI Biobank "Continued support from Praxis ensures that the global SCI research community benefits from having access to human specimens. This is especially important for translating scientific discoveries from preclinical and animal models. The validation of research findings in human specimens not only advances our understanding of human SCI, but catalyzes future translational research opportunities."

https://praxisinstitute.org/23692-2/

About Praxis Spinal Cord Institute

Praxis Spinal Cord Institute plays a key role in the development and translation of discoveries and best practices into improved treatments for people with SCI. Our vision is a world without paralysis after SCI. We advance research and innovation worldwide through networks of international researchers, health care professionals, clinical trials, entrepreneurs, investors, and persons with lived experience.

Based in Vancouver, BC Canada we facilitate an international network of people with SCI and world-class experts who work together to identify, prioritize and solve the most urgent challenges. Our multi-disciplinary, adaptable approach maximizes our impact, to accelerates discovery and innovation to enhance function, optimize health and improve the quality of life for persons living with SCI.

Supplementary Information

Principal

Investigator(s) Grant Recipient Grant Title Marcel Dvorak The University of British Columbia Grant-in-aid to support the implementation of the Rick Hansen Spinal Cord Injury Registry (RHSCIR) in Canada Cathy Craven University Health Network Steve Casha The Governors of The University of Calgary Adalberto Loyola Sanchez The Governors of the University of Alberta Colleen O'Connell Regional Health Authority B Sean Christie Nova Scotia Health Authority Mark Pahuta Hamilton Health Sciences Corporation Dalton Wolfe,

Chris Bailey Lawson Research Institute Henry Ahn Unity Health Toronto Najmedden Attabib Regional Health Authority B Jean-Marc Mac-Thiong Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal Laurent Bouyer,

Jerome Paquet Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de la Capitale-Nationale Daryl Fourney University of Saskatchewan Dorothy Barthelemy Centre Intégré Universitaire de Santé et de Services Sociaux Nord-de-L'Île-de-Montréal Andre Engelbrecht Eastern Regional Health Authority Jeremie Larouche Sunnybrook Research Institute Eve Tsai,

Vidya Sreenivasan Ottawa Hospital Research Institute Michael Fehlings University Health Network Perry Dhaliwal The University of Manitoba David Cadotte The Governors of The University of Calgary Building an Image Bank/Repository Customized Portal Software for BIDs and DICOM Image Data Management with Data Collection Tool Julian Cohen-Adad La Corporation de L'Ecole Polytechnique de Montréal Building an imaging library of acute traumatic spinal cord injury across Canada: spinal cord and lesion morphometry Brian Kwon The University of British Columbia Building an imaging library of acute traumatic spinal cord injury: a RHSCIR sub-study Janice Eng The University of British Columbia Spinal Cord Injury Research Evidence (SCIRE) Mark Bayley,

Cathy Craven University Health Network Developing and Piloting Strategies to Facilitate Implementation of the Canadian Spinal Cord Injury Practice Guideline (Can-SCIP 3 Implementation) Cathy Craven University Health Network Expansion of Spinal Cord Injury Implementation and Evaluation Quality Care Consortium (SCI-IEQCC) across Canada Joseph Ferenbok The Governing Council of the University of Toronto 2023 Ideation Key Challenge & Health Summit Adalberto Loyola-Sanchez The Governors of the University of Alberta Spinal Cord Injury Implementation and Evaluation Quality Care Consortium (SCI-IEQCC) - Edmonton and Calgary Colleen O'Connell Regional Health Authority B Spinal Cord Injury Implementation and Evaluation Quality Care Consortium (SCI-IEQCC) - Fredericton and Prince Edward Island Sonja McVeigh Nova Scotia Health Authority Spinal Cord Injury Implementation and Evaluation Quality Care Consortium (SCI-IEQCC) - Halifax Brian Kwon The University of British Columbia Grant-in-aid to Support the International Spinal Cord Injury Biobank (ISCIB) Colleen O'Connell Regional Health Authority B Grant to Enhance the Spinal Cord Injury Network of the Atlantic Provinces (SCINAPS) James Milligan,

Joe Lee McMaster University Grant to Establish a Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Primary Care Network to Inform Best Practices and Knowledge Translation Brian Kwon The University of British Columbia The Canadian-American Spinal Cord Perfusion Pressure Monitoring and Biomarker Study (CASPER)

