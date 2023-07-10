Open Innovation Ecosystem Helping Organizations to Develop Ambient Technology Solutions

Forde, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds the open innovation ecosystem is bringing together innovators and subject matter experts to help early adopters usher in the third wave of computing, ambient computing, to the masses. More details about the company can be found on its website at earlybirds.io.

First conceived by Mark Weiser, who was the head of Xerox’s PARC computer science library in September 1991, ubiquitous computing is a confluence of technologies working together in the background to pre-emptively take the next logical action without the direct intervention of the user. It was a vision of computing that disappears into the background, allowing the user to maximize their time while the array of sensors and computing resources take over the mundane parts that can be smartly automated.

“By some definitions, we are already here,” says the co-founder of EarlyBirds, Jeff Penrose. “We have smart homes that anticipate our actions by studying our daily schedules and keep the right rooms in the home perfectly toasty or lit for us. Machine learning algorithms silently make millions of calculations in the background to calculate the next song to play on the smart speaker based on the time of day or the day of the week. These systems are working invisibly to us but still end up adding tons of value to our lives. That is ambient computing, and it plays a major role in the vision of the future.”

Businesses building ambient computing solutions rely on several technologies to deliver their final seamless output. The Internet of Things, the vast grid of hidden sensors silently collecting data and sending it to remote servers, has been crucial in identifying user patterns that can be optimized. There is also a need for sophisticated AI algorithms, and hardware powerful enough to run them in the cloud, to crunch the massive amount of data that is being generated.

The communication networks that form the backbone of the Internet of Things, like 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and more, are being continuously worked on to be faster as well as more energy efficient. Personal assistants such as Siri, Alexa, and Bixby have access to data that gives a deep insight into what users expect their smart devices to be able to do for them. The rise of conversational AI powered by large language models is key to helping these assistants have more human-like interactions.

EarlyBirds’ other co-founder Kris Poria shares his vision for where the technology is headed by saying, “Ambient computing builds on the strengths of the Internet of Things and an Artificial Intelligence network of devices and software that runs in the background with little or no human intervention. AI and machine learning are used to interpret data gathered from physical devices like thermometers and smart watches to make automated decisions. Ambient computing can understand user context and take action depending on those preferences. With the potential to transform how we interact with everything from coffee makers to freight trucks, it comes as no surprise the ambient intelligence industry is expected to grow significantly. If your venture is working on this exciting future, we urge you to sign up for the EarlyBirds platform as early adopters at https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.”

The Australian OSINT platform offers a chance for mature organizations to get an overview of the current technological innovations that can bring Mark Weiser’s vision of ubiquitous computing closer to reality. With its ecosystem maps, industry leaders can spot trends that can potentially offer them a competitive advantage, early, and fund innovators to bring them to market. The platform currently boasts over 4.9 million innovators with profiles of their products and services for initial sale as pilot projects, trials, or proof of concept.

EarlyBirds’ Explorer Program is designed for businesses who need innovation as a service to supplement existing innovation programs, or to conduct innovation projects as required. Its Challenger Program is designed to solve one business or technical challenge at a time and search for relevant innovators that meet the business, technical, commercial, and business risk requirements.

Startups working on technologies that are a part of the ambient computing ecosystem or package current solutions to deliver an enhanced user experience can sign up to the EarlyBirds platform as Innovators by visiting https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator.

