Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Shift4, Waldencast, Chegg, and Relmada and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR)

On April 19, 2023, Blue Orca Capital issued a report on Shift4 Payments, Inc., alleging that the Company “engaged in a string of highly questionable and hyper aggressive accounting maneuvers seemingly designed to keep the stock afloat, from cash flow manipulation to inexplicable distributor acquisitions that enabled it to capitalize a major component of COGS.”

The report also alleges that “Shift4’s CFO abruptly left the Company the day before its Q2 2022 earnings call, amidst a lengthy string of correspondence with the SEC over its accounting. Its auditor warned of a material weakness over internal controls the very next quarter, just as it spent $256.4 million in a string of M&A that enabled it to capitalize a material share of COGS.”

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock dropped more than 12% in intraday trading on April 19, 2023.

For more information on the Shift4 investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FOUR

Waldencast Plc (NASDAQ: WALD)

On April 25, 2023, Waldencast announced that it will be unable to file its 2022 annual report on time and will be postponing its fiscal year 2022 and fourth quarter earnings call due to an ongoing review of the Company’s year-end 2022 financial statements. Specifically, the Company is conducting an analysis regarding certain accounting issues in connection with the sale of certain Obagi products for the Vietnam market.

On this news, the price of Waldencast shares declined by $0.57 per share, or approximately 6.20%, from $9.20 per share to close at $8.63 on April 25, 2023.

For more information on the Waldencast investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/WALD

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG)

On February 6, 2023, after the markets closed, Chegg held a conference call to discuss its results for the fourth quarter of 2022. During the call, an analyst asked Chief Executive Officer Dan Rosensweig whether, as a result of ChatGPT, Chegg was "seeing any impact on [its] business in terms of new subscriber growth or returning subscribers." Rosensweig responded, "No. Nothing at all that is noticeable. And obviously, we're going to track it, but we've seen nothing."

Then, on April 17, 2023, Chegg announced the launch of CheggMate, a new AI-enhanced learning service build on the most advanced model of ChatGPT (GPT-4).

Then, on May 1, 2023, Chegg held a conference call to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2023. On the call, Rosensweig stated that "since March, we saw a significant spike in student interest in ChatGPT. We now believe it's having an impact on our new customer growth."

On this news, Chegg's stock price fell $8.52 per share, or 48.41%, to close at $9.08 per share on May 2, 2023.

For more information on the Chegg investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CHGG

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: RLMD)

Before market opened on October 13, 2022, Relmada announced the results of its RELIANCE III study (REL-1017-303), evaluating the drug REL-1017 as a monotherapy for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). Relmada revealed that the RELIANCE III trial did not achieve its primary endpoint, which was a statistically significant improvement in depression symptoms compared to placebo on Day 28, as measured by the Mongomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS). Specifically, the REL-1017 treatment showed a MADRS reduction of 14.8 points at Day 28 versus 13.9 points for placebo, a higher-than-expected placebo response. Relmada described that “[p]aradoxical results were observed in certain study sites, where placebo dramatically outperformed REL-1017.”

Following this news, Relmada’s stock price fell nearly 80% to close at $6.48 per share on October 13, 2022.

For more information on the Relmada investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/RLMD

