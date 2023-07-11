Automotive Sectors to Drive Isostatic Pressing Market Past US$ 22.7 Billion at a CAGR of 10.1% by forecast 2033 | Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Isostatic Pressing Market size is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 8.7 billion by 2023. It is estimated to surpass US$ 22.7 billion in 2033. The market is projected to witness steady growth at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period 2023 to 2033.



Future Market Insights (FMI) mentions that in the historical period between 2018 and 2022, the market witnessed a decent CAGR of 11.2%. It was valued at US$ 7.8 billion in 2022.

The isostatic press market serves several sectors such as aerospace, automotive, energy, medical, and defense. In the aerospace sector, isostatic presses are used to produce high-strength, lightweight, complex-shaped parts.

Lightweight and durable parts are crucial since they contribute to the efficiency and performance of aerospace vehicles. The automotive industry uses isostatic presses to manufacture precision parts such as engine parts, gears, and pistons.

Unlock Efficiency: Download Sample Report to explore how Isostatic Pressing Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17490

The energy sector benefits from isostatic pressing in the manufacture of turbine blades, fuel cells, and nuclear fuel assemblies. In the medical field, isostatic presses are used to produce implants, dentures, and surgical instruments with excellent biocompatibility and mechanical properties. The defense industry also uses isostatic presses for applications such as armored parts and ballistic protection.

Technological advances in isostatic pressing have increased the efficiency, accuracy, and automation of the process. The development of advanced materials such as ceramic composites and metal alloys has expanded the range of isostatic pressing and enabled the production of components with superior mechanical, thermal, and electrical properties.

Environmental concerns are also impacting the isostatic press market, which focuses on reducing material waste, optimizing material use, and improving energy efficiency.

Manufacturers are also implementing advanced technologies to produce high-quality products that cater to consumers' evolving preferences.

Key Takeaways from this market:

The United States is estimated to be valued at US$ 3.9 billion, having grown at a CAGR of 10.1% by 2033.

having grown at a of by 2033. China is projected to be valued at US$ 4.9 billion, having grown at a CAGR of 10% by 2033.

having grown at a of by 2033. The United Kingdom Isostatic Pressing Industry is likely to witness a CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2033.

of from 2023 to 2033. Based on component type, the system segment is expected to surge at a CAGR of 9.8% through 2033.

of through 2033. In terms of type, the hot category is projected to showcase a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2033.





“The isostatic press market continues to advance in equipment design, tooling, and process technology. Improved press designs, pressure vessels, and sealing systems are developed to improve efficiency, productivity, and safety. Constant innovations increase consumer confidence in isostatically pressed products and help broaden the customer base for providers," – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Who is Winning?

Abra Fluid; American Isostatic Presses (AIP); Arconic; Bodycote; Crystal Technologies are the few leading players operating in the market.

Make Informed Decisions: Purchase now to receive Market Share Analysis of Top Players in Isostatic Pressing Market, available at a discounted price: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17490

Competitive Landscape:

Key companies in the Isostatic Pressing Industry are investing in research & development to create new and improved services and features.

A few other firms are directed toward mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships with local companies to expand their product offerings, expertise, and resources. This would let them develop advanced technologies faster.

For instance,

In April 2023, Quintus Technologies advanced a toolbox capable of obtaining unoxidized part surfaces subsequently Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP), eradicating difficult, costly, or dangerous pre- and post-treatments.

Quintus Technologies advanced a toolbox capable of obtaining unoxidized part surfaces subsequently Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP), eradicating difficult, costly, or dangerous pre- and post-treatments. In January 2023, Trive Capital acquired Kittyhawk, Inc., a foremost provider of hot isostatic pressing (“HIP”) services to a variety of industries, including space, commercial aerospace, defense, and medical applications.

Get More Valuable Insights:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global isostatic pressing industry presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the Isostatic Pressing Industry based on component (systems, services) type (hot, cold) across several regions.

Key Segments Profiled:

By Component:

Systems

Services

By Type:

Hot

Cold

Expand operations in the future - ask for your customized report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17490

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain:

Aseptic Fillers Market Review: The global aseptic fillers market is likely to reach US$ 32,301.4 million by 2032, up from US$ 18,734.1 million in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Air Audit Equipment Market Forecast: The global air audit equipment market is forecasted to be appraised at US$ 12,850 Million by 2032, up from US$ 9,749 Million in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

Full Body Scanner Market Overview: The global full body scanner market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 311.0 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% to be valued at US$ 876.0 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Slitting Machine Market Size: The global slitting machine market size stood at US$ 498 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 682 Million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

Surge Tanks Market Share: The surge tanks market is poised to witness a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2032. Over this projection period, the market share for surge tanks is estimated to reach a net worth of US$ 2.9 Billion by 2032, improving from the current valuation of US$ 1.9 Billion in 2022.

Spray Dryer Market Outlook: The global spray dryer sales are estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The market revenue is likely to be valued at US$ 4,984.6 Million in 2022, and exhibit a revenue growth of US$ 7,643.3 Million by 2032.

Spiral Freezer Market Demand: The global spiral freezer market is projected to secure a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, and attain a value of US$ 6,089.1 million by 2032.

VVT Actuators Market Sales: The global VVT actuators market size is anticipated to be valued at US$ 2,134.3 Million in 2022 and is projected to surpass US$ 3,630 Million by 2032.

Rubber Extruder Market Analysis: The global rubber extruder market size is expected to reach US$ 4,021.5 Million by 2032. The rubber extruder market is growing rapidly. As per FMI analysts, the global rubber extruder market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,399.5 Million in 2022 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Vision Guided Robots Market Key Trends: The global vision-guided robots market is projected to secure a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period and attain a value of US$ 27,238.3 million by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com