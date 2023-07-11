Seed Treatment Enhancing Growth from Within:The Market Set to Soar Past USD 26.84 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Seed Treatment market , increasing adoption of biological seed treatments, development of innovative and specialized seed treatment products, growing demand for seed treatment in organic farming, integration of seed treatment with precision agriculture practices, rising popularity of seed treatment for niche crops, advancements in seed treatment application techniques, focus on seed treatment for disease resistance and tolerance, expansion of the seed treatment market in emerging economies, use of seed treatment as part of integrated pest management strategies, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Seed treatment is the application of chemicals, biological agents, or other materials to seeds to protect them from pests, diseases, and other environmental factors. Seed treatment can help to improve crop yields and reduce crop losses.

Prominent Players in Seed Treatment Market

Syngenta

BASF

Bayer

UPL

Corteva Agriscience

FMC Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical

Croda International

ADAMA

Eastman Chemicals

Certis Europe

Novozymes

Rizobacter

Bioworks

Marrone Bio Innovations

Solvay

Valent BioSciences

Verdesian Life Sciences

Plant Health Care

Chemical Seed Treatment Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Chemical Seed treatment dominated the global online market due to their efficiency. Chemical seed treatments have been widely used in agriculture for many years and have a well-established market presence. They are readily available, and farmers and seed companies are familiar with their efficacy, making them a preferred choice for seed treatment.

Cereals and Grains is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, cereals and grains are the leading segment due to the increasing consumption. In addition, the cereals and grains category encompasses a wide range of crops such as wheat, corn, rice, barley, oats, and sorghum. Each of these crops faces specific challenges related to pests, diseases, and environmental stresses. Seed treatment provides targeted protection and helps improve crop yield and quality.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region has a robust and highly mechanized agriculture industry, with a focus on commercial farming and high crop yields. The adoption of modern farming practices, including seed treatment, is widespread in the region. The demand for seed treatment products is driven by the need to protect crops and enhance yields, contributing to market dominance..

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Seed Treatment market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Seed Treatment .

Key Developments in Seed Treatment Market

In 2022, BASF acquired several Bayer herbicide businesses and selected seed treatment products. This acquisition gave BASF a significant market share in the seed treatment market, and it could lead to further consolidation in the future.

