Eurobio Scientific: Capital reduction through cancellation of treasury shares

Capital reduction through cancellation of treasury shares

Cancellation of 400,000 treasury shares, representing approximately 3.53% of the share capital





Paris, July 11, 2023 – 7:30 am

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French group in in vitro specialty medical diagnostics and life sciences, today announced that it has cancelled 400,000 of its own shares, representing 3.53% of the share capital, pursuant to the authorisation granted by the 10th resolution of the Annual General Meeting held on June 13, 2023. Due to the financial market processing times, this cancellation will take effect on July 12, 2023.

The share capital now amounts to €3,501,814.72, divided into 10,943,171 shares. Following this cancellation, Eurobio Scientific still directly holds 709,443 of its own shares (6.48% of the share capital following the capital reduction), in addition to the shares held under the liquidity contract (23,922 shares as of June 30, 2023).

The 400,000 shares cancelled were allocated to cover free share plans for Group employees and were reallocated for cancellation.

The remaining treasury shares may be used in line with the Group’s stated objectives for the use of treasury shares :

covering free share plans for Group employees,

share transfer in connection with company acquisitions, and

share cancellation.





While maintaining the possibility of implementing the first two objectives, this treasury share cancellation enables the company to continue its share buyback program.

All cancelled shares had been bought back under Eurobio Scientific's share buyback programs in accordance with the authorisations granted by the General Meetings held on June 27, 2019, in its 12th resolution, and June 23, 2020, in its 6th resolution.

Reports and descriptions of the share buyback programs are available on the company's website under the heading "Reports on share buyback programs" on the page :

https://www.eurobio-scientific.com/en/investors/regulated-information.

Next financial meeting

H1 revenues: 24 July 2023 (after market closes)

About Eurobio Scientific



Eurobio Scientific is a key player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 290 employees and four production units based in the Paris region, in Germany, in the Netherlands and in the United States, and several affiliates based in Dorking UK, Sissach Switzerland, Bünde Germany, Antwerp Belgium, Utrecht in The Netherlands and Milan in Italy.

Eurobio Scientific's reference shareholder is the EurobioNext holding company which brings together its two directors, Jean-Michel Carle and Denis Fortier, alongside the "Pépites et Territoires" by AXA & NextStage AM investment program, managed by NextStage AM.







For more information, please visit: www.eurobio-scientific.com







The company is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris

Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices, Euronext European Rising Tech label.

Symbol: ALERS - ISIN Code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP





